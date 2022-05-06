STARKVILLE – As two of the SEC’s traditional baseball powers try to position themselves for a possible NCAA at-large bid it’s Florida that got off on the right foot.
The Gators roughed up Mississippi State starter Brandon Smith early and held on for an 8-6 win at Dudy Noble Field.
With only three SEC regular season series remaining the Bulldogs (25-21, 9-13 SEC) began play with nine SEC wins, the Gators eight.
Florida, though, didn’t play like a team that had lost its way.
The Gators (27-18, 9-13), hitting only .234 against SEC pitching this season, had seven runs on seven hits through the first five innings.
Catcher BT Riopelle, the cleanup hitter, finished the night 4 for 4 with six RBIs.
Smith struggled with location early, and the Gators made him pay.
He loaded the bases with a hit and two walks in the first, and Riopelle responded with a two-run single.
It was Riopelle again in the second with a three-run home run.
"I just didn’t think he was very good today. He was as good as I’ve ever seen him last weekend, and this was one of his poorer starts. Five walks, I think he had eight coming in. This was uncharacteristic for him," MSU coach Chris Lemonis said.
Florida’s Brandon Sproat didn’t allow a hit until the fourth.
It was an inning later before the Bulldogs finally broke through against him as Brad Cumbest and Kellum Clark led off with singles. Cumbest scored on a line drive to right by Logan Forsythe, and Clark scored on a sacrifice fly by RJ Yeager.
Smith left in the fifth inning after taking a line drive of his pitching arm. He gave up seven runs – all earned – on six hits and five walks in 4 2-3 innings.
Lemonis said Smith felt fine after the game.
Smith’s struggles revived memories of his SEC Tournament appearance against the Gators last spring in which he gave up eight hits and six earned runs in a two-inning start.
Sproat looked winded in the fifth but limited the damage and threw a scoreless sixth before leaving the game.
He gave up two runs on six hits and a walk and struck out five.
The Bulldogs best’ offense came against the Gators’ bullpen.
After a three-run seventh they had runners at second and third with two outs in the eighth when Kamren James flied out.
"The sand glass is emptying out. We've got to play better. It's not OK. We should win that game. In the seventh and eighth we had opportunities. We've got to take advantage of them. We don't, and they do. That's why they won the game tonight," Lemonis said.
MSU
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
CF Jess Davis
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Brandon Smith (3-3, 3.75)
Florida
LF Wyatt Langford
RF Sterlin Thompson
CF Jud Fabian
C BT Riopelle
SS Josh Rivera
DH Jac Caglianone
1B Kendrick Calilao
2B Colby Halter
3B Deric Fabian
RHP Brandon Sproat (5-4, 4.39)
Top 1
Brandon Smith has not retired a batter yet. After a leadoff single and two walks he gives up a 2-run single to 4-hole hitter BT Riopelle. Gators lead early 2-0.
Smith recovers with a strikeout and two ground ball to keep it a 2-0 deficit.
Bottom 1
Florida's Brandon Sproat needs only five pitches to retire the side with three ground ball. Gators lead 2-0.
Top 2
As Smith begins his second time through Florida's order he gives up a 2-out solo home run to Wyatt Langford. Gators lead 3-0.
Still with 2 outs, Smith gives up a walk. Then Gators get a break when Kamren James can't hold a line drive. There were two on when Riopelle launched a shot over the wall in right to make it 6-0 Gators. Top 2 ends when MSU's Clark makes a catch up against the wall in right.
Bottom 2
Sproat retires the side in order with two pop flies and a Cumbest strikeout. Gators lead 6-0.
Top 3
Smith has a 1-2-3 inning, his first. Gators lead 6-0.
Bottom 3
Bulldogs got a 2-out walk from Forsythe, their first baserunner, but nothing else.
Top 4
Smith gives up back-to-back 1-out walks but gets out of the inning with a double play as Fabian hits into the shift. Runner at second was ruled safe until the replay. Gators lead 6-0.
Bottom 4
A 1-out single by Hancock breaks up Sproat's no-hitter.
Bulldogs fail to pressure Sproat though. Tanner flies to center, and Hines strikes out looking. Gators lead 6-0.
Top 5
With one out and a man on, Caglianone smashes a liner of Smith's pitching arm. Smith appears in no real pain, but he leaves the game. Mikey Tepper's in with a runner at second. Tepper gives up an RBI single, and Gators lead 7-0.
Bottom 5
Bulldogs break through against Sproate with an RBI single from Lane Forsythe and a sac fly by Yeager. Gators lead 7-2 after 5.
Top 6
Tepper gives up an RBI double to Ripoelle. Fourth hit, sixth RBI for Riopelle. Gators lead 8-2.
Bottom 6
Top 7
Tepper gives up a 2-out walk but nothing else. Gators lead 8-2.
Bottom 7
Bulldogs get three against Florida reliever Blake Purnell. After a pitching change Hunter Hines strikes out against let-hander Phillip Abner. Gators lead 8-5.
Top 8
Jackson Fristoe throws a 26-pitch scoreless inning. Gators lead 8-5.
Bottom 8
Bulldogs push across a run on an RJ Yeager ground ball, but Kamren James pops up with runners at second and third and two outs. Gators lead 8-6.
Top 9
A 1-2-3 inning for Fristoe. To the bottom of the ninth we go.