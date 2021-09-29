STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s search for consistency takes the Bulldogs to College Station, Texas, this weekend.
No game looks easy when you’re trying to make mistakes less often and score touchdowns more often.
Sometimes fate intervenes, though, and the No. 15-ranked Aggies look like they can be had if the Bulldogs can make moderate gains on offense.
State could very easily be 4-0 instead of 2-2, and it was defense more than offense that had the Bulldogs in position to win against Memphis and LSU.
Defense hasn’t been perfect. Cleaning up plays like long touchdowns allowed against LSU – not the first time for that sort of thing -- has been a point of focus this week.
What makes Saturday interesting is that fate intervened to take away A&M’s starting quarterback in Week 2.
The Aggies have since scored just two touchdowns against Power Five teams Colorado and Arkansas.
They rushed for just 98 yards against Colorado and 121 against Arkansas. They didn’t reach 200 yards passing in either game.
Replacement quarterback Zach Calzada, a sophomore, is completing just 52.7 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
“Zach’s a new guy. We’ve got to play better around him,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He’s the eraser. We’re used to having that experienced guy who can clean up everybody’s messes. He did it some, but he’s got to do it more.”
Fisher said it was “possible” that Calzada held on to the ball too long and invited pressure last week against Arkansas.
Youth is a big reason the Bulldogs are trying to clean up messes within their offense, MSU coach Mike Leach said this week.
As the Bulldogs’ defense seek to limit big plays they will likely have to absorb the loss of cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, but Calzada hasn’t shown he can take advantage of favorable matchups.
At the beginning of the season many pegged the Aggies for the clear No. 2 in the SEC West.
Seasons change quickly, and how to read the Aggies is much less clear.
State can get this game with its above average defense and a few more plays on offense.
Honestly, Leach needs this game.
He needs his offense to play well against a respectable A&M unit that ranks third nationally in pass defense efficiency.
The Aggies’ issues are on offense, not defense.
Mississippi State fans are hungry to believe in their offense which has teased them with solid production by its playmakers at various times this season.
Saturday might be about which youthful offense takes the best step forward.
If the Bulldogs can play their game and finish drives with touchdowns one big win could create a different feeling for this team.