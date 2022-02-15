STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s run of success with a shorthanded lineup caught up to it Tuesday night in a heartbreaking 81-74 loss at Kentucky.
MSU dominated throughout the evening, leading by as many as 15 in the fourth quarter. That’s when Kentucky pressed on the gas against a fatigued State team with seven available players amidst a stretch of three games in six days.
The Wildcats went on a 24-2 run to completely flip the momentum of the game and win consecutive SEC games for the first time this season.
“It’s a big concern to be honest with you,” interim head coach Doug Novak said of the fatigue. “They were quicker to the ball than we were.”
Kentucky improved to 11-11 while State — a team among the last four in the field according to the latest ESPN bracketology — fell to 15-10 and let a Quadrant 1 win slip away.
“We just did not make the plays to finish the way we needed to,” Novak said.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
The big three for State
With Charlotte Kohl the lone post player available, Mississippi State’s lack of sizes forces importance in three areas: limiting turnovers, hitting from deep and keeping the rebounding battle close.
State got the shooting down, going 11-26 from deep to Kentucky’s 7-20 clip.
But the other two got in MSU’s way.
Mississippi State turned the ball over 16 teams, leading to 16 points for Kentucky. This marks the sixth consecutive game where MSU has turned the ball over at least 10 times, but it’s the first time in three games where State has had more than 15.
Kentucky dominated the boards against State, winning that category 46-31.
The biggest concern came on the offensive end, where the Wildcats brought down 24 of those 46 rebounds toward 21 seconds chance points.
Dre'una Edwards takes over
Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard is the big name player State had to prepare for as she’s a potential top pick in the WNBA.
But MSU kept her in check with 16 points on just 4-19 shooting, though half of her points came in the fourth.
It was Dre’una Edwards off the bench who was a mismatch nightmare for the Bulldogs.
At 6-foot-2-inches, Edwards imposed her will on a State team with just one player (Kohl) taller than 6 feet.
She scored 23 points on 7-13 shooting including a 9-9 performance from the charity stripe. She scored nine in the fourth quarter.
Novak knew Edwards would be a problem after she scored 24 against Alabama in Kentucky’s previous game.
“She’s a big, strong body,” Novak said.
Road ahead for State
The loss, though emotionally crushing, is something Novak says the team must get over quickly with a game against No. 11 LSU on Thursday.
State did not move in the ESPN bracketology after its Quadrant 1 win against Ole Miss on Sunday and likely won’t move out with this loss.
But letting this game slip could prove costly considering the path ahead for MSU.
After returning to Humphrey Coliseum to face LSU, MSU will return to the road to face a Missouri team it beat earlier this season.
Then the Bulldogs must travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the No. 12 Vols. State closes out its regular season on Feb. 27 against Arkansas — a team that beat MSU by 20 earlier this season and was the last game before Rickea Jackson entered the transfer portal.