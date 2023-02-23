STARKVILLE — The Southeastern Conference is unforgiving in most sports, and women’s basketball is no different. The current conference standings demonstrate that perfectly with the third-place through eighth-place teams all possessing fairly similar records.

Right in the middle of that group is Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs (19-8, 8-6 SEC) are the dictionary definition of a bubble team in Year 1 under head coach Sam Purcell, and they’re likely playing with their March Madness dreams on the line in their final two games of the regular season. MSU will first face Arkansas (19-10, 6-8 SEC) at 8 p.m. Thursday at Humphrey Coliseum, followed by a trip to face No. 5 LSU.

It would be pessimistic to assume that the Bulldogs don’t stand a chance in Baton Rouge, but their worst performances have come on the road in the SEC, and this LSU team’s only loss is against South Carolina — undefeated, No. 1 ranked, defending national champion South Carolina.

The Bulldogs will want to cause an upset against LSU either way, and if they need the win because of Thursday night’s result, that will be a different mindset altogether, but their preferred scenario is sealing a winning SEC record against a good Razorbacks team. That likely gives their résumé the boost it needs to get into the big dance.

When asked if he’d thought about facing Arkansas at all, Purcell replied, “Yeah, they keep me up at night.”

Purcell is familiar with Razorbacks head coach Mike Neighbors from previous encounters. Purcell even got the office at Tulsa that Neighbors vacated in 2005 when he left for Colorado.

“What he’s done for the game, he’s all about growing the game,” Purcell said of Neighbors. “He’s a great man with a brilliant mind, so he’s going to have an unbelievable game plan. He’s got a flow about them, what he pours into his young women, to play with pace, play fast and most importantly just be free to shoot the ball at any time.”

Purcell expects the Razorbacks’ offense to make his team uncomfortable, adding pressure to respond on the offensive end. Shaking rough patches has been difficult for the Bulldogs on that end of the floor, but that trend seems to be exacerbated in road games. The two losses at The Hump this year were slow, defensive games with pressure on nearly every possession, so a more up-tempo game could suit them at home with the crowd on their side.

The Razorbacks are going to be a tricky team to tackle, but they’ve managed only one win on the road in SEC play. Normally a prolific offense, they’re fourth in the SEC in total points scored this season, but that production has been offset by some poor defense in conference play. They’ve let up 70-plus points in five of their conference games this season, losing each of them, and come to Starkville having lost their last road game to Georgia in a blowout.

The Bulldogs will hope they can create another offensive avalanche to overwhelm Arkansas, and their hopes of doing so are reinforced by the strong play of JerKaila Jordan and Ahlana Smith. They combined for 40 points in the win against Alabama on Sunday and have embraced more responsibility as ball-handlers over the last few games as they strive to be a tournament team.

“It’s going to be my first time going to the tournament, so I’m grateful, but we’re keeping it one game at a time,” Jordan said after the win against Alabama. “We’re not going to look too far ahead, and this is just one win closer to the tournament. We’re just going to keep the goal the same.”

The return of Jessika Carter will be a big boost as well after she missed both the Missouri and Alabama games due to illness. The team as a whole is hungry for March, the goal the Bulldogs have had from the start, and they know how important these final games are to realizing that goal.

With a full and healthy roster, they’ve got a good chance of making that happen.