First Take: Mississippi State 24, North Carolina State 10

By PARRISH ALFORD
Daily Journal

Sep 11, 2021

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State didn't hire Mike Leach because he's coached championship defenses, but hey, whatever works.It hasn't always been pretty, but winning with defense rarely is, and MSU is 2-0.The Bulldogs won with defense against an ACC foe Saturday night. It wasn't Clemson, but it also wasn't Wake Forest.The Bulldogs dominated a North Carolina State team that nearly rushed for 300 yards last week in a 45-0 win against South Florida.MSU bottled up the duo of Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person and limited the Wolfpack to 32 rushing yards on 26 attempts, an average gain of 1.2 yards.NC State didn't reach the end zone until 66 seconds remained in the game.Along the way the Bulldogs pressured quarterback Devin Leary to the point that in the third quarter he was off the mark even when he had time to make a play.North Carolina State played some good defense too.MSU didn't always execute but didn't have the turnovers it had last week against Louisiana Tech.Finally the Bulldogs found enough offense to stretch out the lead after opening the game with Lideatrick Griffin's 100-yard kick return.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal.