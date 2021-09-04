First Take: Mississippi State 35, La. Tech 34 By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Sep 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State's Jamire Calvin crosses the goal line to score last in the first quarter against Louisiana Tech putting State up 14-0 on Saturday. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE – Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense got a little bit of a pass with its struggles in 2020.There was COVID-19, a new system with no spring practice and all of those things.Those things were very real, but with those obstacles removed the Bulldogs showed no progress for 3 1/2 quarters in a 35-34 season-opening win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.The Bulldogs trailed by 20 at one point.You're supposed to leave a non-conference home game against a Group of Five team with only a few things to correct on your way to an ACC opponent in Week 2.That's not what occurred.When Leach was hired there were questions about his system and whether it would work in the SEC.The comeback doesn't make the penalties and turnovers go away.MSU took a 14-0 lead inspiring hope the traditional script for most non-conference home games might follow.Tech, though, scored the next 34 points to take what appeared to be firm control – until the Bulldogs' comeback. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State La Tech Home Game Tech Sport Offense Comeback Msu Penalty Mike Leach Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists