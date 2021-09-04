djr-2021-09-05-sport-state-calvin-arp1

Mississippi State's Jamire Calvin crosses the goal line to score last in the first quarter against Louisiana Tech putting State up 14-0 on Saturday.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

STARKVILLE – Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense got a little bit of a pass with its struggles in 2020.

There was COVID-19, a new system with no spring practice and all of those things.

Those things were very real, but with those obstacles removed the Bulldogs showed no progress for 3 1/2 quarters in a 35-34 season-opening win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The Bulldogs trailed by 20 at one point.

You're supposed to leave a non-conference home game against a Group of Five team with only a few things to correct on your way to an ACC opponent in Week 2.

That's not what occurred.

When Leach was hired there were questions about his system and whether it would work in the SEC.

The comeback doesn't make the penalties and turnovers go away.

MSU took a 14-0 lead inspiring hope the traditional script for most non-conference home games might follow.

Tech, though, scored the next 34 points to take what appeared to be firm control – until the Bulldogs' comeback.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus