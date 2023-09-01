SEC Media Days Football

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

 George Walker IV

STARKVILLE — The Zack Arnett era dawns Saturday as Mississippi State (0-0) looks for a season-opening win against FCS No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana in Starkville. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium and SEC Network will televise. Here are five keys to the Bulldogs 119th season opener.

