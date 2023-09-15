djr-2023-09-03-sport-state-watson-arp1 (copy)

Mississippi State defenders chase a fumble against Southeastern Louisiana. The Bulldogs forced five turnovers in Week 2 against Arizona.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State opens SEC play this Saturday as the Bulldogs (2-0) welcome No. 14 LSU (1-1) to Davis Wade Stadium for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN. Here are five keys to victory for MSU.

Newsletters

 

Tags

Recommended for you