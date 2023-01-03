ReliaQuest Bowl Football

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett holds up the trophy after the team defeated Illinois to win the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

TAMPA, Fla. — After it was over, Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett said he planned to enjoy a nap on the plane ride home, then drink a “nice beverage” of choice.

Newsletters