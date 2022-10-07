On Monday, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has “no fear” when it comes to blitzing and moving his defenders around the field.
Arnett begs to differ.
“I think Coach Pittman, he’s probably seen me on the sideline with my knees shaking when I call some of those blitzes,” Arnett said Wednesday. “He’s probably trying to goad me into calling a few more, because they’ve probably got some plays dialed up for me.”
While Arnett might appear fearless, rushing offenses like Arkansas’s are enough to keep the third-year Bulldogs assistant up at night.
The Razorbacks run for more than 232 yards per game, carving up opposing defenses. After MSU losses to Arkansas in 2020 and 2021, Arnett knows offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and the Hogs well enough to prepare for what they will bring to Starkville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“You’re talking about the ninth most productive rushing attack in football right now,” Arnett said. “They’ve gotten the better of us running the ball the last two times. Coach Briles does a tremendous job. They make you account for all 11 guys on every single play and make you defend every blade of grass the width (of the field) and vertically. It’s quite the challenge this week.”
Arkansas could be without quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has run for 312 yards on 81 carries so far this season. Jefferson left last week’s game against Alabama after taking a hit to the head, and he practiced Wednesday for the first time all week.
The Razorbacks could throw Cade Fortin or Malik Hornsby under center, but the Bulldogs won’t be fazed, linebackers coach Matt Brock said Wednesday.
“I don’t think you buy into it too much until you go play and figure it out from there,” Brock said. “You sit there and you worry about whether or not KJ’s going to play, and if you’re not prepared for it and now all of a sudden he’s in there, that’s a problem. You better make sure you just focus on what you see on film and prepare for that, in my opinion, and then adjust from there. They’re not going to change who they are identity-wise just because of one guy, I don’t think.”
That identity? A run-first offense that put up 202 rushing yards on Mississippi State last season in Fayetteville. Arkansas edged MSU 31-28.
This year’s Razorback run scheme is led by Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, who has run for 609 yards on 5.8 yards per attempt.
But Arnett noted it’s not just Sanders — it’s AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson, too.
“It’s the stable of running backs,” Arnett said. “(Sanders) obviously is leading it right now, but their ability in their zone run game to stretch you horizontally and then see a seam and get north and explode through the hole, tremendous job. They get downhill on you. Inside zone, counter, gap scheme plays, counter plays. There ain’t a run play they have that they don’t excel at running.”
Not only do the Razorbacks run, but they run fast.
Arkansas ran 70 plays in last season’s game against Mississippi State, but the Hogs average 80.8 so far this year, tied for eighth-most in FBS.
That tempo means the Bulldogs must rely on defensive substitutions — if they can.
“They keep the same 11 guys that you have out on the field — it forces them to play maybe longer sets of snaps than you would ideally like,” Arnett said. “The only way I know to combat that is to be better on first and second down and get off the field on third down. They’ll sub every now and then, and that gives you as a defense opportunities to do the same. We’re going to have to rotate guys.”
Brock called Arkansas’ offensive scheme “almost like single-wing football” and credited the Razorbacks’ offensive line for its part in the big rushing totals the Hogs have accrued.
He said Mississippi State — which ranks 41st in total run defense but just 81st in rushing yards per attempt allowed — has yet to “stop the run the way we need to.”
The Bulldogs have allowed 75 or more rushing yards in every game but one; Bowling Green ran just 11 times and picked up 45 yards.
MSU’s defensive coaches know Arkansas is going to run a lot more than the Falcons did.
“They want to be physical, and we need to make sure we’re ready for that,” Brock said.
Of course, Mississippi State might still win even if Arkansas can run the ball well. The Bulldogs came three points short of a victory last year in Fayetteville, and three missed field goals certainly played into the outcome.
But Arnett and MSU won’t take the Razorbacks’ impressive rushing offense lightly.
Arnett might have “no fear,” but he certainly has respect for what Arkansas does.
“They pound it down people’s throats,” he said. “It’s awesome.”
