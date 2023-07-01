TCU Mississippi St Basketball

Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans raises his arms to salute students and fans following the team's win over TCU in an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

 Rogelio V. Solis | AP

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State Student Association president Ellie Herndon had barely been on the job in May when she was approached by athletic director Zac Selmon and his team with an idea for improving student-fan experiences at the Humphrey Coliseum.

