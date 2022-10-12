STARKVILLE — The climb to Heisman contention was always going to be more difficult for Will Rogers.
This week’s Heisman Trophy odds at VegasInsider.com list 19 names before you see Rogers.
However, right now his Mississippi State team is doing exactly what it has to do to give its quarterback a shot.
The Bulldogs are winning games and winning them big.
By definition, the Heisman Trophy goes to the top player in college football, but as statistics and video clips have become more readily available, it’s become a quarterback award.
Statistics are important unless you play in a certain kind of offense, and then they draw raised eyebrows as players are described as “system” quarterbacks.
MSU coach Mike Leach on Monday defended his Air Raid offense from those who might describe it as “dink and dunk” with not enough flash and charisma — meaning deep balls — to be found.
In fact, Rogers has thrown deep more often this season.
He leads the SEC with 26 pass plays of 20-plus yards. He has seven touchdown passes where the ball was in the air for more than 20 yards which leads the SEC and ranks sixth nationally.
Rogers has four completions of 40-plus yards, three of 50-plus.
It’s also true that Leach’s play-calling leans not to deep balls but tries to create mismatches to get his athletes running in space.
Leach also hinted to a trust factor between Rogers and his receivers.
“Until they run good vertical routes and make good vertical route catches, the quarterback doesn’t trust (them) to throw it, but until he throws it they’re not going to make those catches. We kind of have been going through those growing pains, continue to and are making progress,” Leach said.
Rogers leads the nation in passing yards per game, ranks second in passing touchdowns and fifth in total offense.
When votes are cast, the thumbs up or down on Rogers won’t be about statistics. It will be about wins.
Leach chose not to take Rogers to SEC Media Days in Atlanta in July. It would have been an easy thing to do to get Rogers’ name stirring among national media outlets.
You can view that was a statement as to what Leach thinks about a Heisman campaign, and you’d probably be on the mark.
Rogers might be a little higher up the odds list if he’d been in Atlanta, but it’s still about the wins. He put up gaudy numbers last year but didn’t begin the season with Heisman buzz because the Bulldogs went 7-6.
The Heisman talk has reached Rogers later than it might have because of a dreadful evening in Baton Rouge for the Bulldogs in Week 3.
State has to do something really big to catch the eyes of Heisman voters, and that means at least a split against Alabama and Georgia — maybe a sweep — without stubbing a toe in other games.
If that happens, Rogers would have the necessary numbers, and the Bulldogs would be the talk of college football.
