STARKVILLE — When asked about whether he thought he was the top cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mississippi State junior Emmanuel Forbes Jr. wasted no time answering.
“Yes, 100%,” Forbes Jr. said.
He was one of 16 players to participate in Tuesday’s pro day for the Bulldogs, and coming off an impressive showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month, this was his last time wearing the maroon and white before April’s NFL Draft in Kansas City.
“It was probably the last time we touched the field together as a group,” Forbes Jr. said. “It was just very exciting and I enjoyed it a lot.”
The process has already been busy, with most, if not all 32 NFL teams having contacted him at this point.
His 4.35 40-yard dash and 37.5 inch vertical at the combine jumped off the page as most mock drafts have him as a first or second-round pick.
Over the next few weeks, Forbes Jr. is expected to take official visits to eight different teams, but despite the chaos of draft preparations, he’s doing what he can to enjoy the moment.
“It’s something I’ve always worked hard for and it’s coming true right now,” Forbes Jr. said. “...This is something I’ve always wanted, so I’m just enjoying the process.”
While players like Forbes Jr. were making some fine-tuned adjustments with the expectation of getting drafted in April, others didn’t have the opportunity of going to Indianapolis.
That meant Starkville was the place for them to show up and show out with the goal of getting on the radar of an NFL organization before draft day.
“It feels great, getting that chance to display what I got, talent-wise, and showing how Mississippi State prepares me as a player, it’s been great today,” fifth-year defensive end Randy Charlton said.
Following a season where he had four sacks and seven tackles for loss, Charlton dropped 30-40 pounds heading into pro day to become a more lean and fast player.
Pears and pineapples did the trick to help in his weight loss, he jokingly said following his performance inside Palmeiro Center.
The day was dominated by defense, with nine of Tuesday’s 16 participants falling on the defensive side of the ball, but more than positional breakdowns, it showcased some transfers who made the jump to Starkville and produced.
Among those included fifth-year safety Jalen Green, who played his last two seasons with the Bulldogs after coming over from Texas following his junior season.
“It was wonderful,” Green said. “I had a great time. I felt like it was the best decision I made in my career to come to Mississippi State. They embraced me. It felt like a family environment and I appreciate it.”
With three Bulldogs having been invited to Indianapolis for the combine and from the performances shown on Tuesday morning, it’s likely that Mississippi State will have a strong showing come April 27 and the days following.
Unlike college, where the player makes the choice, the script is now flipped as teams will make the final decision, and regardless of destination, this group is ready to contribute and compete.
“It means a lot to my dream that I’ve had since I was a little kid,” graduate safety Jackie Matthews said. “Coming out here, being prepared, I feel confident.”
