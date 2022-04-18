STARKVILLE — Former Mississippi State point guard Myah Taylor isn’t going far from Starkville for her final season of eligibility.
Taylor is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced Monday.
The move, a source close to the situation said, came because of her desire to stay in Mississippi. It's a decision she made without much outside influence, the source went on to say.
Ole Miss was the first school to have contacted Taylor when she entered the portal with the appeal of helping develop her brand in the state. Taylor runs basketball camps, and continuing to grow her name in Mississippi was important.
Taylor spent five years at Mississippi State and took the court in four seasons. She elected to redshirt her freshman year in 2017-18.
Taylor was a traditional point guard brought in by former Bulldogs head coach Vic Schaefer. After sitting a season, she appeared in 34 games off the bench the following year and averaged three points per game. The following season, she moved into the starting lineup where her scoring average nearly doubled.
Her biggest jump came in her redshirt-junior season where she averaged 9.9 points per game in Nikki McCray-Penson’s first season at the helm. Her 4.1 assists per game ranked fifth in the SEC.
Taylor returned to Mississippi State last season and stayed with the program even after McCray-Penson’s departure. Interim head coach Doug Novak was her third coach at Mississippi State in less than two years.
Taylor averaged eight points and 5.5 assists while playing a career-high 35.3 minutes per game. She was the unquestioned leader for a program going through heavy turbulence four years removed from back-to-back Final Four appearances.
Taylor remained a constant through the numerous transfers and season-ending injuries which diminished MSU’s roster to seven active players by the season’s end. Novak considered her “a great ambassador for Mississippi State.”
Taylor hopes MSU fans can put the rivalry aside and remember what she did in Starkville — playing through injuries and helping bring the program success, a source said.
Taylor was among the players to speak publicly about their desire for Novak to be retained as permanent head coach. She entered the transfer portal about three weeks after Sam Purcell was hired.
Taylor was considered a key piece for Mississippi State last season in keeping the team together through a fluctuating situation at the helm. However, off-court issues appeared to continuously rise within the program causing the departure of key players such as Rickea Jackson.
The source said Taylor had respect for Purcell and what he could build at Mississippi State, but with one season of eligibility left there was too much uncertainty for Taylor to stay.
"On the inside, it wasn’t all what everybody thinks," the source said. "...There were just too many unseen things that affected her. She loved Mississippi State. She didn’t wanna leave Mississippi State. I don’t think that she got the assurance that certain things would change within the program."
Ole Miss, located about an hour from Taylor’s hometown of Olive Branch, is coming off its first NCAA tournament appearance in 15 years. The Rebels went 23-7 last season in Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s fourth season at the helm.
Ole Miss was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament as a 7-seed against 10-seed South Dakota State.
The team lost its top player in Shakira Austin who was taken third overall in the WNBA Draft. The Rebels also lost starting guard Mimi Reid to the transfer portal.
“Coach Yo assured her a team that will compete on a national level," a source said.
Taylor didn't have much of a relationship with McPhee-McCuin prior to her entrance into the portal. When Ole Miss beat MSU last season, McPhee-McCuin proclaimed that her team ran the state.
Taylor proclaimed the same for State when the Bulldogs won the rematch. But even in the smack talk of the rivalry, Taylor respected McPhee-McCuin as a competitor, the source said.