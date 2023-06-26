Former Mississippi State shortstop Jordan Westburg called up to MLB By JUSTIN FROMMER The Commercial Dispatch Jun 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Baltimore Orioles Jordan Westburg signs autographs before a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Sarasota, Fla., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STARKVILLE — Another former Mississippi State baseball player is set to make his Major League debut.Jordan Westburg, an MSU infielder from 2018-20, joined the Baltimore Orioles Monday after hitting .295 with 18 homers and 54 RBIs for their Triple-A affiliate, Norfolk Tide.Westburg, Baltimore’s No. 3 prospect, became the 68th former Bulldog to reach the major leagues, and second this season following JP France, a pitcher who was called up by the Houston Astros on May 6.In three seasons in Starkville, Westburg batted .285 over 124 games, making 113 starts, collecting 127 hits, 10 homers and 102 RBIs.Westburg, from New Braunfels, Texas, was selected 30th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Orioles. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Recommended for you