Former Mississippi State baseball coach Gary Henderson has landed a head coaching job.
Henderson, who has spent the last two seasons as pitching coach and associate head coach at Utah, was named the Utes’ head coach on Wednesday afternoon.
“To have a coach of Gary Henderson’s caliber and experience, who also has such familiarity with the young men in our program, makes him an ideal leader for the next era of Utah Baseball,” Utah athletics director Mark Harlan said.
Henderson has over 30 years of coaching experience at Florida, Oregon State, Kentucky and most recently Mississippi State. He served as MSU’s pitching coach in 2016 and 2017, and he was named the interim head coach in 2018 after the resignation of Andy Cannizzaro following the first series of the season.
As the interim head coach in 2018, Henderson led the Bulldogs to a 36-29 record and a College World Series appearance after thrilling victories over Florida State in the regional tournament and a series win over Vanderbilt in the super regionals.
Before he was at Mississippi State, Henderson was at Kentucky from 2003 to 2016. Henderson served as a pitching coach from 2003-2008 under current MSU athletics director John Cohen.
Following the 2008 season, Cohen left Kentucky to take the head coaching job at MSU. When Cohen left, Henderson was promoted to head coach and served as Kentucky’s head coach from 2009-2016.
Henderson had a career 258-199 record at Kentucky with a 105-134 record in SEC play. His Wildcats reached the NCAA Tournament twice. His best season came in 2012, when Kentucky finished the year 45-18 with a 18-12 record in the SEC. Henderson was named the SEC’s Coach of the Year for his efforts.
He reached 200 wins at Kentucky faster than any coach in school history.