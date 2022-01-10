Sylvester Croom

Former Mississippi State coach Sylvester Croom is part of an 18-member class to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Croom was hired at MSU in 2004 to replace Jackie Sherrill and became the first African-American coach in SEC history.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Croom played collegiately at Alabama from 1972-1974. He earned All-America honors as a center.

He played one NFL season with the New Orleans Saints before returning to Alabama to begin his coaching career.

Croom compiled a 21-38 record in five seasons with the Bulldogs.

His best season was in 2007 when MSU finished 7-5 and defeated Central Florida 10-3 in the Liberty Bowl.

The season included back-to-back wins at No. 14 Kentucky and at home against No. 21 Alabama.

Upon leaving MSU, Croom coached running backs in three NFL stops with the St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

