STARKVILLE – Chris Jans has his first major transfer portal addition.
Former Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis, the Pac-12's leader in assists last season, is coming to Starkville, he announced via Twitter on Sunday. He has one year of eligibility remaining plus a COVID-19 year if he elects to use it.
Davis averaged 10.9 points, 5.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last season. He played at Oregon State for one season after joining out of Trinity Valley Community College.
He is a Bronx, New York, native who was a three-star prospect out of Our Saviour Lutheran School, according to 247Sports. Davis averaged 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists as a high school senior.
He was the No. 7 junior college prospect after two years at Trinity Valley. He averaged 17.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 2.8 steals as a sophomore and was to the NJCAA All-American first team.
Davis is a welcome addition to MSU — a team in potential need of a point guard after Iverson Molinar declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility.
Davis shot 18.8% from deep last season and 45.7% from the field. His assist rate of 34.8 ranked in the top 25 nationally, according to KenPom.
The wait for another big addition for Jans might not be too long. LSU transfer guard Xavier Pinson has narrowed his options down to Xavier and Mississippi State.