STARKVILLE – Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football program added a big-name coach to its coaching staff on Tuesday.
Jay Hopson, the former Southern Miss and Alcorn State head coach, had joined the Mississippi State football team as a defensive analyst, a source confirmed to the Daily Journal. The Vicksburg native resigned as the Southern Miss head coach one game into the 2020 football season.
"I am excited about this opportunity and really want to thank Coach Leach," Hopson said in a statement. "I am looking forward to being a part of the Bulldog Family, and all the exciting things happening at Mississippi State."
Spring practice for the Bulldogs is scheduled to begin on Thursday.
The 52-year-old Hopson has been coaching since 1992. He has made stops as an assistant coach at LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, Memphis, Michigan, Marshall, Tulane and Delta State.
A former Ole Miss safety (1988-91), he coached defensive backs and was recruiting coordinator in his one season in Oxford, on David Cutcliffe's final staff in 2004.
He was a member of Marshall's NCAA Division I-AA national championship staff in 1996.
Hopson was hired as Alcorn State’s head coach in 2012 and served in that capacity until 2015. He went 32-17 as the head coach of the Braves and led the team to a 10-win season and a SWAC championship in 2014.
He was then hired to lead the Southern Miss program in 2015. He led the Golden Eagles to a 28-23 record, with four winning seasons and three bowl appearances during his tenure in Hattiesburg.