Scott Lashley

Former West Point offensive tackle Scott Lashley is getting his shot at the next level as the New Orleans Saints signed him after rookie minicamp in May. Lashley played his college career at Alabama and Mississippi State, and has been working as a strength coach with West Point football since April 2022.

 Courtesy Mississippi State athletics

WEST POINT — The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for former West Point offensive lineman Scott Lashley.

Newsletters

Recommended for you