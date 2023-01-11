featured Foul performance at free throw line costs Mississippi State in loss at Georgia By THEO DeROSA The Commercial Dispatch Jan 11, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans The Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATHENS, Ga. — In the final four minutes of Wednesday’s game between Mississippi State and Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum, six different UGA players stepped to the foul line.They made every single free throw. All 14 of them.When it mattered most, the disparity between the two sets of Bulldogs was never clear.Struggles all night at the charity stripe cost Mississippi State (12-4, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) a chance at its first SEC road win in Athens, Georgia in a 58-50 loss.MSU was just 7 of 22 at the free throw line, while Georgia’s 23-of-29 performance there iced an ugly offensive game for both participants.Coach Chris Jans’ team did itself no favors from the field, shooting just 29.5 percent overall and 25.9 percent from 3.And it didn’t help that the Bulldogs had their worst performance from the line since going 3 of 12 against Texas A&M on March 3, 2021.Mississippi State scored just 19 points in the first half but trailed by only one at the break.Both teams’ offenses picked up some in the second half, but neither pulled away until Georgia (12-4, 2-1 SEC) gained some separation in the final minutes.Justin Hill made the first of UGA’s 14 straight free throws, which were the only points the home team scored after the final media timeout with 3:45 to play.Mississippi State scored only six points in that span, including a 3-pointer from Dashawn Davis. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Free Throw Mississippi Georgia Sport Basketball Uga Athens Home Team Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters