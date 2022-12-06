Memphis Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory (4) in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Mississippi State won 49-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

STARKVILLE — Emmanuel Forbes and Lideatrick Griffin led the way for Mississippi State football on the 2022 coaches all-Southeastern Conference team, announced Tuesday.

Newsletters

Recommended for you