Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory (4) in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Mississippi State won 49-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
The Bulldogs’ four selections were the most they’ve had since 2018. No. 24 MSU (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will face Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 in Tampa.
Forbes tied for second nationally with seven interceptions this season, breaking the SEC and FBS records for career pick-sixes as well. He declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday.
Griffin had his second career return touchdown and led all of FBS in kickoff return average by 1.8 yards a pop.
Watson led the SEC in tackles, collecting 108 — 11 for loss — as well as recording five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. The Alabama native announced last week he will return in 2023.
Wheat, who accepted an invitation to the East/West Shrine Bowl last week, likely won’t return. If 2022 was his last season, it was a good one with 53 tackles — 10.5 for loss — and a team-high six sacks.
