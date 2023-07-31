STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's claim as #JavU was strengthened in 2023 as current or former Bulldogs won national javelin championships in four different countries.
Most recently, Franck Di Sanza won the Swiss title, and Nico Quijera won the Spanish crown on Sunday. Earlier in the season, Curtis Thompson won the U.S. championship in June, and reigning world champion Anderson Peters won Grenada's title in March.
"I'm proud of them, first of all," associate head coach April Thomas said. "I know they represented for their countries well, but also represent Mississippi State. Three of them were here at one time, and I'm happy they're still doing it. They're still throwing. They're still healthy and at that level. Whenever they have success after they leave here, they make the program look good."
Di Sanza, who was a first team All-American in 2021, claimed his first national title with a season-best throw of 74.27m (243-8). The Rolle, Switzerland, native was sitting in third place entering his final throw before launching the implement more than two meters further than his closest competitor.
Meanwhile, Quijera took a commanding lead on his second attempt in the Spanish championship, tossing the javelin 74.41m (244-1). That alone would've been enough to win, but Quijera added two more longer throws, finishing with a mark of 77.44m (254-1), which stands as his best mark since June 2021.
Thompson took home his third USATF Championship in June. During his collegiate career, he also won an NCAA title in 2016. He threw a season-best 80.92m (265-6) and has now thrown beyond 80m at 15 separate meets since the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Trials. Thompson is currently the No. 4-ranked javelin thrower in the world, and he boasts the longest throw by an American this season.
Peters, who will look to claim a third straight world championship in August, won his third national championship with a throw of 80.92m (265-6) early in the season. He has since thrown beyond 85.00m twice. Peters continues to hold the Grenadian national record with a 93.07m (305-4) throw from 2022 that ranks fifth in world history.
"With two of the four heading the World Championships, I'm excited," Thomas, who coached all four Bulldogs said. "I'm hoping to see Anderson do something special. They've done it before here, and it would be nice to see them do it on that level and both make the podium. Hopefully, they can put it all together on that day at that time, and we'll see some big throws."
Thompson is set to join Peters in Budapest, Hungary, in late August for the 2023 World Athletics Championships. It will be Thompson's second career appearance and Peters' fourth.
