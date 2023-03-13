TCU Mississippi St Basketball

Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans raises his arms to salute students and fans following the team's win over TCU in an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

 Rogelio V. Solis | AP

Mississippi State men’s basketball’s 2023 class will be getting a late addition as on Monday, point guard Josh Hubbard as the Madison native has decided to stay in-state with the Bulldogs.

