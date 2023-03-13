Four-star point guard Hubbard stays in-state, commits to Mississippi State By ALEX MURPHY Commercial Dispatch Mar 13, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans raises his arms to salute students and fans following the team's win over TCU in an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Rogelio V. Solis | AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mississippi State men’s basketball’s 2023 class will be getting a late addition as on Monday, point guard Josh Hubbard as the Madison native has decided to stay in-state with the Bulldogs.The four-star guard according to 247Sports is the top recruit in Mississippi for the 2023 class and a top-100 recruit overall.Hubbard, who just finished up his senior season at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, is the all-time leading scorer in Mississippi high school basketball history. He became the third player in the state to score 4,000 points in a career and broke the all-time high school record of 4,274 points on Feb. 17.He originally committed to Ole Miss in September 2022 and signed in November, but he decommitted from the Rebels on Feb. 16, before committing to Mississippi State.Hubbard chose the Bulldogs over LSU, Ole Miss, Houston and Georgetown among other schools.He’s now the highest-rated recruit in the 2023 class for Chris Jans and the Bulldogs, currently ranked 35th overall according to 247Sports. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you