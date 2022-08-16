Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Sam Purcell spoke with the media on Monday for the first time at the start of the new school year. With the new season still a few months away, he’s already excited about the work he’s been able to do in the offseason.
Here are a few takeaways from Purcell’s comments on Monday.
He knows a thing or two about program building
One thing Purcell kept bringing up in regards to the support of the program was the community and fanbase. He’s had nothing but warm welcomes from the Starkville community and Mississippi State fans since his arrival in the spring, and it was as much a draw when considering the job as it has been validation for his decision.
“This place is special, and it’s because there’s special people who live in this community, and most importantly believe in Mississippi State, and that’s why I’m excited to be the head coach here and get this thing back where it just was,” he said.
Purcell witnessed the strength of the Bulldogs firsthand at the 2018 Final Four with Louisville, when then-head coach Vic Schaefer’s team reached their second consecutive national championship game with a 73-63 overtime win over the Cardinals. The status of the Bulldogs program stuck with Purcell, but so did the traveling support from the fanbase, who showed up in numbers that year in Columbus, Ohio.
Now in charge, Purcell wants patience and time from the community but is still excited about the current roster and what they can do in his first season. He was patient in waiting for the right head coaching job to come his way, and his body of work certainly validates the confidence he has in himself and the staff to get the team back to the top of the game.
“The opportunity I had in the best passenger seat for nine years, and experiencing two Final Fours, and the jobs that (Louisville head coach Jeff Walz) gave me and the responsibility made this an easy transition, where it wasn’t necessarily me being a first-time head coach; it just happened to be I’m the head coach of Mississippi State. A lot of the things that I’m incurring or going through I’m forever grateful again for him putting me in a position to handle that, because I’ve already done that when I was at Louisville, Kentucky.”
The transfer portal is there to be used
Purcell was able to transform the roster and address weaknesses in the side with lightning efficiency upon his arrival in Starkville. A team that fought its way to the end of the 2021-22 season with just seven active players quickly reloaded, helping to restore faith in the program with the level of talent that chose Mississippi State in the recruiting process.
“As far as for our program, that is the beautiful thing about the transfer portal,” Purcell said. “There might have been weaknesses in our team that have now become added strengths, right, and that the outlook of our team is way different than what was last year’s team. And again I think this transfer group is something special in multiple ways because from where they’ve come they now obviously will have larger roles, but they came here again because of the fanbase and the energy that this program provides, and it’s exciting to see that dynamic work together and I can’t wait for November to get here.”
Whether or not the Bulldogs will become contenders again immediately remains to be seen, but that wasn’t the concern for Purcell. His concern was whether he could assemble a roster strong enough to navigate a tough Southeastern Conference schedule and lay the foundation for the culture that he wants to revive. With the kind of players he’s brought in and the drive they have to play for this kind of program, he believes that work is already being done.
Humphrey Coliseum renovations and their role in recruitment
Speaking of laying the foundation…
Purcell spoke a bit about the impact of facility upgrades and renovations to Humphrey Coliseum, and for both the women’s and men’s programs, it demonstrated the level of commitment the university has in supporting the basketball teams. It’s a boost for the fans and the environment that the team wants to foster, but it’s also a boost to the people who sell the experience of playing there to recruits.
“With the new renovations, it’s the new wave in recruiting,” Purcell said. “Players want to go somewhere where it’s cool, where it’s top of the line that you’ve got everything you need. And then most importantly our fans, our alumni when you watch on ESPN wanna be proud when you turn in. So to be able to see the renovations and to check all the boxes it’s huge for recruiting, but most importantly it’s awesome for my players to have that kind of facility and environment to play in.”
The funding of better facilities and renovations to the Hump in a way is demonstrative of what Purcell sees in the support for the team. The culture and passion that is already there in the community — and part of what drew him to Starkville — will have an improved arena to manifest in. He’ll need to lead a team worthy of the stage, but the stage itself helps get the talent in the building.
He’s ready to ride the current energy level
When asked about harnessing the positive energy about his arrival, the players buying in, and keeping that focus and intensity going into the season, Purcell gave a simple answer:
“I don’t want to put on a harness.”
When the players spoke with media earlier in the summer, there was a noticeable increase in enthusiasm from the end of the season. They were embracing the energy and vision of their new coaches, and it just felt as if something was in the air that had been missing for some time. Being able to use that energy can be difficult, but Purcell is ready to let it ride.
“It’s a unique time, because with me being a new coach there’s no harnessing it,” he said. “We all, staff, players, support members, anyone who is a part of the program is all in there, so everyday we go about is just one more step to getting what we want to experience. So right now I don’t want to put on a harness.
“There’s an energy, a passion, and underdog mentality about our program that I love. I want to feed off of that and let it drive us into these fall workouts so that when the season arrives it just continues, because at that point, now you’re playing. That’s a natural energy that I don’t have to bring, but for right now as we start workouts in the fall, I don’t wanna buckle up and slow down. Let’s keep the foot on the gas pedal, and let’s get after it.”
