STARKVILLE — Coming off the mound after the top of the sixth inning on Tuesday night, Mississippi State starter Bradley Loftin had some swagger about him.
The freshman, who overcame some early-innings struggles, was dealing for the Bulldogs. After he retired Valparaiso outfielder Ryan Maka, his night came to an end.
In a career night, Loftin struck out 11 as he hurled six innings of two-run ball. The Bulldogs (8-5) backed him up offensively, scoring 12 unanswered runs from the fourth inning on for a 12-2 run-rule victory at Dudy Noble Field.
“I think it was his best outing of the year,” Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis said. “He just looked a lot more comfortable tonight. We know he has really good stuff, and if he commands the zone, he’s just really hard to hit. I think they probably hit one really hard-hit ball all night long. It’s really good stuff and a really good changeup. He had the changeup working today.”
Loftin finished with 92 pitches and walked five batters.
Of his six innings pitched, he faced more than four batters in only two of them, striking out the side in the first and fifth innings, respectively.
Additionally, five of his last six outs recorded came via the strikeout.
“I just had to get out there and do my job,” Loftin said. “I have a job to do starting the game, so it’s to keep the other team’s runs down and to be able to keep the momentum going. A solid start first thing is key because that sets the tone for the rest of the game.”
Loftin built on what has been a season full of production from freshmen already, with him, outfielder Bryce Chance and infielder David Mershon all contributing big on Tuesday.
Chance went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Mershon went 2 for 3 in his first appearance for the Bulldogs, playing an integral part in the Bulldogs’ six-run fourth with a bunt single to load the bases.
The Beacons (6-4) had grabbed momentum early, scoring two runs in the third on no hits, but Loftin kept his composure, battled back to prevent Valparaiso from extending its lead, and the offense snatched momentum back.
“We take the lead in the fourth and he comes out and dominates that next inning when he came out,” Loftin said. “He was locked in, which we’ve had a little trouble with that lately. We’ll score a couple runs and come out and give you a little bit back. That wasn’t happening tonight with Bradley.”
Tuesday marked the second-straight game with a solid pitching performance for Mississippi State.
Loftin’s start followed what reliever Nate Dohm did on Sunday against Cal, striking out six in five one-hit innings of work as the Bulldogs won, 8-4.
Despite the back-to-back quality outings, The Bulldogs’ pitching staff still has an ERA over 5.50 through the first 13 games.
Mississippi State looks to make it three-straight wins in a weekend series against Lipscomb, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
