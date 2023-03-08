Bradley Loftin

Mississippi State pitcher Bradley Loftin (30) throws a pitch during Tuesday night’s game against Valparaiso. The freshman left-hander struck out a career-high 11 batters in a career-high six innings of work as the Bulldogs took down the Beacons, 12-2.

 Ivy Ball Mississippi State athletics

STARKVILLE — Coming off the mound after the top of the sixth inning on Tuesday night, Mississippi State starter Bradley Loftin had some swagger about him.

Newsletters

Recommended for you