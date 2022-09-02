Quarterback
Will Rogers was the most accurate quarterback in the country last season, completing 73.9 percent of his passes.
But Memphis’ Seth Henigan had an impressive year in his own right.
Henigan had just a 59.8 percent completion percentage, but he threw 25 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions.
He totaled 3,322 yards to Rogers’ 4,739 — 70.1 percent of the yardage — on just 57.5 percent of Rogers’ pass attempts. Rogers excelled in limiting turnovers, but Henigan’s superior efficiency — and a passer rating of 147.7 to Rogers’ 147.0 — makes it a fair battle.
Edge: Even
Running back
Mississippi State brings back its two-pronged rushing attack for its third season in Starkville.
Dillon Johnson totaled 485 yards on 89 carries last season, while Jo’quavious Marks rushed for 416 yards and eight touchdowns on 106 attempts on an MSU team that runs less than any other in FBS.
Meanwhile, Memphis’ Brandon Thomas had a breakout year as a redshirt freshman, running for 669 yards on just 116 carries, an average of 5.8 yards per attempt. His volume and efficiency outstripped both MSU backs, and he should only get better in 2022.
Edge: Memphis
Wide receiver/tight end
Calvin Austin III racked up 1,149 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season for Memphis, but he’s now in the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tight end Sean Dykes is also gone after a 657-yard season. Javon Ivory, Eddie Lewis and Gabriel Rogers are Memphis’ top returning receivers, but none had more than Ivory’s 413 yards last season.
Mississippi State, meanwhile, returns every receiver but Makai Polk, now on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.
Edge: Mississippi State
Offensive line
Memphis right guard Dylan Parham was another casualty of the NFL draft, going in the third round to the Las Vegas Raiders.
But the rest of the Tigers’ line has some experience.
2022 starting left guard Jonah Hambill started eight games last season. Center Jacob Likes started all 12 games, as did new right guard Matt Dale.
Mississippi State breaks in new tackles in Kwatrivous “Dollar Bill” Johnson and Kameron Jones, both of whom spent most of their time at guard last season.
All things considered, though, a solid SEC O-line typically beats an American Athletic Conference one.
Edge: Mississippi State
Defensive line
Few teams have an edge on the Bulldogs in 2022 when it comes to the defensive line.
Memphis isn’t one of them. The Tigers will start Ohio State transfer Cormontae Hamilton, redshirt sophomore Cam’Ron Jackson and returnee Wardalis Ducksworth along the line.
Mississippi State’s Jaden Crumedy is unlikely to play Saturday, but the Bulldogs’ D-line is perhaps the strongest position on the team.
Edge: Mississippi State
Linebacker
Memphis lost defensive leader JJ Russell, who racked up 123 tackles and eight quarterback hits in 2021.
The Tigers will start Charlotte transfer Tyler Murray alongside returnee Xavier “Zay” Cullens and Syracuse transfer Geoffrey Cantin-Arku.
Mississippi State returns everyone but Aaron Brule, who transferred to Michigan State. Tyrus Wheat, Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson form a strong linebacking corps for the Bulldogs.
Edge: Mississippi State
Secondary
Mississippi State must replace Martin Emerson at cornerback, but most of the Bulldogs’ secondary is otherwise intact.
West Virginia transfer Jackie Matthews is stepping into Fred Peters’ role as the third safety, while Collin Duncan and Jalen Green retain their spots. Emmanuel Forbes returns at the other corner spot.
Returning starters Quindell Johnson at safety and Greg Rubin at corner lead Memphis’ secondary.
Edge: Mississippi State
Special teams
Mississippi State kickers Brandon Ruiz and Nolan McCord combined to go 14 of 25 on field goals last season, one of the worst conversion rates in the nation. While kick returner Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin remains electric, teams kicked away from Griffin later in the season.
Memphis brings in Florida transfer Chris Howard, who was the Gators’ primary kicker in 2021. He made 31 of 32 extra points and went 7 of 9 on field goals.
Edge: Memphis
