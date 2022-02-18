STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s Ben Howland hoped his neighbors would lend him a hand Friday night.
Mississippi State’s baseball team had its season opener Friday afternoon next door at Dudy Noble Field to begin its title defense. An opening day record crowd of 10,223 showed up — clearly something Howland anticipated.
He pleaded Wednesday after State’s loss at Alabama for some spillover crowd to head to Humphrey Coliseum with tipoff between MSU and Missouri slated 90 minutes after the final pitch.
A two-and-a-half hour delay to tipoff due to Missouri’s travel issues set that off, though.
"It was disappointing," Howland said. "Very disappointing."
But perhaps that’s a generous excuse for why The Hump was halfway full to watch two teams out of the NCAA tournament picture compete.
Baseball fans left Dudy Noble Field early in the 3-0 loss — well before the gates at Humphrey Coliseum opened. They were headed to their cars and not to watch MSU compete for a Quadrant 3 win against the SEC’s worst offense.
Not at 6 p.m. and certainly not at 8:30 p.m.
Those fans, ones losing interest in a program on track to miss the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in Howland’s seven seasons (excluding the 2020 season), knew what would happen. Mississippi State would win handily against a struggling Missouri program but do little to improve its resume in the process.
When the final buzzer rang with Mississippi State winning 68-49, they were proven to be correct.
Mississippi State got it done with a notable effort from Andersson Garcia off the bench.
The 6-foot-7-inch sophomore forward has been a spark provider for MSU throughout the season, typically with plays that haven’t shown up on the stat sheet.
He averaged three points and three boards coming into the contest, but Friday night the box score did just fine resembling his game.
Garcia scored seven points to go along with eight rebounds, three steals and a block.
"Andersson Garcia gave us a huge life off the bench tonight in the first half," Howland said.
Mississippi State has been in desperate need of anyone from the bench to give the team production of late.
The Bulldogs have scored a combined 28 bench points in their last four outings. The 15 points from second unit players against Missouri were a high for MSU since putting up 24 in a blowout win Feb. 1 against South Carolina.
Along with Garcia, Mississippi State got contributions from forward Javian Davis (six points, two rebounds) who scored six points in his previous six games.
"Just having that spark off the bench is what we need," forward Tolu Smith said. "For any good team, you need to have a great bench."
The 49 points allowed by Mississippi State were its lowest since Nov. 13 against Montana. That shouldn’t come as much surprise as Missouri entered the night shooting 43 percent from the floor on the season and 28.5 percent from deep.
The Bulldogs held the Tigers to 31 percent shooting from the field, a season-worst in an already morbid season for the visitors.
These teams are back in action Sunday in Missouri for a rescheduled game. Despite being on the road, the win still serves as a Quad 3 opportunity for State.
"Please don't give up on us, State fans," Smith said. "Nobody's going to give up."