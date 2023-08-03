STARKVILLE — The countdown to this year’s college football season has begun in earnest with just 30 days until Mississippi State football kicks off its season on Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.
The Bulldogs, under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, will open fall camp on Aug. 3 with the team’s first practice taking place on Aug 4.
Until then, we will be taking a look at each position group on MSU’s roster, noting who could be the potential starters, backups and impact players to look out for on the gridiron.
Mississippi State’s defensive secondary has a tall task in replacing almost its entire starting secondary group in Jalen Green, Collin Duncan, Jackie Matthews and Emmanuel Forbes, who was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.
Here is what to know about MSU’s 2023 defensive backs.
The Starters
Corey Ellington, Junior
Intangibles: 6-3, 200 pounds, Lexington, Mississippi
Ellington has played in 19 career games for MSU, 11 of which came in 2022 where he finished with 15 total tackles. Ellington roamed around MSU’s defense last year, seeing some time at linebacker, as well as slot corner, but most of his playing time came at free safety, where he should see a lot of time again this fall.
Shawn Preston, Jr., Graduate Senior
Intangibles: 6-0, 205 pounds, St. James, Louisiana
Preston Jr. has appeared in 42 career games at MSU, making 15 starts, including all 13 games with four starts in 2022, where he finished with 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Preston was also moved around on MSU’s defense last year, being used as a box safety, slot corner and free safety.
Marcus Banks, Senior
Intangibles: 6-0, 190 pounds, Houston, Texas
Banks played in 13 games for MSU last season after transferring from Alabama. The majority of his role came on special teams, where he finished with 14 tackles and a touchdown on the final play of the ReliaQuest Bowl. Defensively, Banks spent most of his time at outside corner in 2022, but could transition to safety this season.
Decamerion Richardson, Senior
Intangibles: 6-2, 195 pounds, Cullen, Louisiana
Richardson has played in 32 games during his MSU career, including all 13 last season, finishing third on the team with 85 tackles. Richardson logged over 600 snaps last season at cornerback, where he will spend a lot of time again this season for the Bulldogs
Esias Furdge, Graduate Senior
Intangibles: 6-0, 185 pounds, Clarksdale, Mississippi
Furdge has played in 28 games during his MSU career, including 10 last season, making one start and finishing with 12 tackles. Furdge spent the majority of his snaps last season at corner, where he should be a reliable starter for MSU this fall.
The Backups
Ja’Kobi Albert, Sophomore
Intangibles: 5-11, 180 pounds, Fairfield, Alabama
A Kentucky transfer, Albert played in 10 games for the Wildcats last season, totaling three tackles. He projects to be a backup safety this season.
Jordan Morant, Redshirt Junior
Intangibles: 6-0, 210 pounds, Parsippany, New Jersey
Morant, a Michigan transfer, has appeared in 21 games at MSU, including 13 last season, finishing with 11 total tackles. The majority of Morant’s limited snaps came at free safety, where he will likely be a rotational player this fall.
Hunter Washington, Redshirt Sophomore
Intangibles: 5-11, 190 pounds, Katy, Texas
Washington, a Florida State transfer, played in nine games for MSU last season, finishing with three tackles. The majority of Washington’s limited snaps in 2022 were at slot corner, though he has the ability to move to free safety, which makes him a versatile backup.
Chris Keys, Redshirt Junior
Intangibles: 6-0, 190 pounds, Collins, Mississippi
Keys, an Indiana transfer, played in 10 games for the Hoosiers last season, making two starts. The majority of his snaps came at outside corner, but he also saw some snaps in the slot as well as in the box as a linebacker. He projects as a backup for the Bulldogs to enter this season.
DeCarlos Nicholson, Senior
Intangibles: 6-3, 195 pounds, Petal, Mississippi
Nicholson played in 13 games for MSU last season after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He finished the year with five tackles and one pass breakup. His limited defensive snaps came at cornerback, where he could be a rotational player this fall.
The Rest
Isaac Smith, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-0, 205 pounds, Fulton, Mississippi
Smith was a four-star prospect in MSU’s 2023 class. He could push for limited snaps this fall, but is a likely redshirt candidate in 2023.
Tanner Duke Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
Intangibles: 6-0, 185 pounds, Kyle, Texas
Johnson did not see any time last season during his freshman year for the Bulldogs. His playing time is expected to be limited again this season.
Trent Singleton, Redshirt Freshman
Intangibles: 6-0, 195 pounds, Edwards, Mississippi
Singleton did not see any time last season during his freshman campaign for the Bulldogs. His playing time is expected to be limited again this season.
Jaylen Aborom, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-2, 190 pounds, Hattiesburg, Mississippi
A three-star in MSU’s 2023 class, Aborom is a strong redshirt candidate this fall.
Cody Swanson, Redshirt Senior
Intangibles: 6-0, 200 pounds, Madison, Msssissippi
Swanson has played in four career games for MSU, including one in 2022. His playing time is expected to be limited again this fall.
Will James, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-0, 180 pounds, Grand Bay, Alabama
A three-star in MSU’s 2023 class, James is a strong redshirt candidate this fall.
Jalin Shephard, Redshirt Sophomore
Intangibles: 5-10, 195 pounds, Hogansville, Georgia
A transfer from West Georgia, Shepherd played in 10 games for his former program last season, tallying 34 tackles. He projects as a rotational player in MSU’s secondary this fall.
Ray’Darious Jones, Redshirt Senior
Intangibles: 6-2, 170 pounds, Horn Lake, Mississippi
A transfer from LSU, Jones did not see any action for the Tigers last season. He projects as a rotational secondary player this season for MSU.
Khamauri Rogers, Redshirt Freshman
Intangibles: 6-0, 180 pounds, Madison, Mississippi
A Miami (FL) transfer, Rogers played in one game last year for the Hurricanes, maintaining his redshirt year. He projects as a rotational secondary player this season for MSU.
Kelley Jones, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-4, 185 pounds, Clarksdale, Mississippi
A three-star in MSU’s 2023 class, Jones projects as a strong redshirt candidate this season.
Luke Evans, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-2, 180 pounds, Coral Springs, Florida
A three-star in MSU’s 2023 class, Evans projects as a redshirt candidate this fall.
Nicholas Bargains, Redshirt Freshman
Intangibles: 5-9, 170 pounds, Allen, Texas
Bargains did not play last season for MSU, maintaining his redshirt status. At best, he projects as a rotational player this season.
Brice Pollock, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-1, 190 pounds, Sellville, Georgia
A four-star prospect in MSU’s 2023 class, Pollock could push for some playing time this fall but is a likely redshirt candidate for the Bulldogs.
