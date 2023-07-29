STARKVILLE — The countdown to this year’s college football season has begun in earnest with just 35 days until Mississippi State football kicks off its season on Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.
The Bulldogs, under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, will open fall camp on Aug. 3 with the team’s first practice taking place on Aug 4.
Until then, we will be taking a look at each position group on MSU’s roster, noting who could be the potential starters, backups and impact players to look out for on the gridiron.
MSU’s offensive line brings back as much experience as any group on the roster this season. The bulldogs will return four starters from its weekly group last season, only looking to replace 2022’s starting center, LaQuinston Sharp.
Here is what to know about MSU’s 2023 offensive linemen.
The Starters
Cole Smith, Graduate Senior
Intangibles: 6-3, 305 pounds, Pontotoc, Mississippi
Smith has played in 38 games over three seasons for MSU since transferring from LSU following the 2018 season. Smith played over 800 snaps last season at right guard. However, he is one of only two returning starters with experience at center, playing there in 2020. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Smith move into the middle of MSU’s offensive line this season.
Kameron Jones, Graduate Senior
Intangibles: 6-5, 315 pounds, Starkville, Mississippi
Jones has made 31 starts in his Mississippi State career, all since the 2020 season. Jones decided to use his COVID year to return to school this season. Jones should be back as MSU’s starting right tackle this fall.
Steven Losoya III, Redshirt Senior
Intangibles: 6-4, 320 pounds, Nashville, Tennessee
Since transferring from Middle Tennessee last offseason, Losoya III has made nine starts and played in 13 games for MSU. The majority of Losoya’s snaps last fall came at left guard, though he did make one start at center against Alabama.
He projects to be back in the inside off MSU’s offensive line, whether that is at center or the left guard spot.
Nick Jones, Senior
Intangibles: 6-3, 300 pounds, Byhalia, Mississippi
Jones, who transferred from East Mississippi Community College prior to the 2021 season, has made 13 starts over the past two years, including 12 last season. The majority of Jones’ snaps last year came at left tackle, where he projects as MSU’s returning starter, but he also has the ability to slide inside to left guard if needed.
Kwatrivous Johnson, Graduate Senior
Intangibles: 6-7, 330 pounds, Greenwood, Mississippi
Johnson is the only non-returning starter that MSU is adding to its front five this season. Johnson spent most of his playing time last season at left tackle, with some snaps at left guard and right tackle. That versatility could be beneficial for MSU, as they try to fit him into an offensive line combination.
The Backups
Grant Jackson, Redshirt Junior
Intangibles: 6-6, 325, Brookhaven, Mississippi
In three seasons, Jackson has played in 27 games for the Bulldogs, primarily used on special teams units. The path for a starting position isn’t there barring injury.
Percy Lewis, Senior
Intangibles: 6-8, 345 pounds, Sallis, Mississippi
In his first season in Starkville after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Lewis appeared in 13 games, making one start against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl. With his size and experience level, Lewis will serve as a strong backup in case of any injuries.
Albert Reese IV, Redshirt Sophomore
Intangibles: 6-7, 320, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Reese played in 13 games, making one start for MSU against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl last season. He will also serve as a strong backup option to begin this season.
Jackson LaHue, Redshirt Freshman
Intangibles: 6-5, 315 pounds, Azle, Texas
LaHue did not play during the 2022 season, using a redshirt year. He projects to be a backup this fall.
Canon Boone, Redshirt Sophomore
Intangibles: 6-4, 305 pounds, Kemah, Texas
Boone has played in one game over his first two years in Starkville. He projects to be a backup this fall.
The Rest
Malik Ellis, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-5, 265 pounds, Laurel, Mississippi
Ellis was a three-star in MSU’s 2023 class, where he started at left tackle at Laurel High School. A redshirt year is the likely scenario for Ellis this season.
Wesley Davis, Redshirt Freshman
Intangibles: 6-4, 300 pounds, Collierville, Tennessee
Davis, a preferred walk-on, did not see any action for MSU last season.
Jayden Hobson, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-5, 295 pounds, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Hobson is a three-star prospect in MSU’s 2023 class. He will likely redshirt this season.
Leon Bell, Junior
Intangibles: 6-8, Junior, Alvin, Texas
Bell transferred to MSU after spending the past two years at Kilgore Community College. Bell will likely find himself in a backup position this fall.
Zay Alexander, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-7, 340 pounds, Tupelo, Mississippi
A three-star in MSU’s 2023 class, Alexander will likely redshirt this fall, given the experience and returning players ahead of him.
Amari Smith, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-7, 315 pounds, Brookhaven, Mississippi
A three-star in MSU’s 2023 class, Smith is another redshirt candidate this season.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.