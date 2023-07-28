STARKVILLE — The countdown to this year’s college football season has begun in earnest with just 36 days until Mississippi State football kicks off its season on Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.
The Bulldogs, under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, will open fall camp on Aug. 3 with the team’s first practice taking place on Aug 4.
Until then, we will be taking a look at each position group on MSU’s roster, noting who could be the potential starters, backups and impact players to look out for on the gridiron.
MSU brings the tight end back to its offense this season under first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay. That change brought a slew of transfer players to fill the position room, creating a strong blend of experience, size and versatility.
Here is what to know about MSU’s 2023 tight ends.
The Projected Starter
Geor’quarius Spivey, Grad Senior
Intangibles: 6-5, 240 pounds, Monroe, Louisiana
Spivey spent the last two seasons at TCU, after beginning his college career in Starkville, where he tallied 14 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. With his frame, Spivey is a prototypical tight end who could be used in the running and passing games for the Bulldogs this fall.
The Contributors
Antonio Harmon, Redshirt Sophomore
Intangibles: 6-3, 215, Kosciusko, Mississippi
Harmon played in five games for MSU last season, finishing with five receptions for 61 yards. He projects to be a rotational tight end for the Bulldogs this fall.
Ryland Goede, Grad Senior
Intangibles: 6-6, 260 pounds, Kennesaw, Georgia
Goede spent the last three seasons at Georgia, winning back-to-back national titles. He only played in 19 games with the Bulldogs, however, and didn’t tally a catch playing behind college football’s best tight end in Brock Bowers. The return of the tight end to MSU’s offense offers Goede a chance to make a name for himself in the college ranks.
The Wild Card
Seydou Traore, Junior
Intangibles: 6-4, 225, London, England
Traore could end up being one of MSU’s best pickups from the transfer portal this offseason if he is able to play this fall . Because Traore is a two-time transfer this offseason, originally leaving Arkansas State, then spending spring practice with Colorado before settling with MSU, he will have to apply for an NCAA waiver to get on the field in 2023.
The Rest
Rayfield Lotten, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-6, 240 pounds, New Orleans, Louisiana
Lotten is a preferred walk-on pickup that was added to MSU’s roster this offseason.
Nick Lauderdale, Redshirt Junior
Intangibles: 6-3, 215 pounds, Jackson, Mississippi
Lauderdale transferred from Hinds Community College last offseason, where he spent most of his time on special teams units. He did not play in any games for the Bulldogs last season.
Jacarious Clayton, Redshirt Freshman
Intangibles: 6-6, 240 pounds, Tupelo, Mississippi
Clayton, a former three-star, did not play for the Bulldogs last season, and that could likely be the case again this fall.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.