Missouri Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State wide receiver Geor'quarius Spivey (11) tries to evade Missouri safety Jalani Williams (4) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

STARKVILLE — The countdown to this year’s college football season has begun in earnest with just 36 days until Mississippi State football kicks off its season on Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you