STARKVILLE — The countdown to this year’s college football season has begun in earnest with just 29 days until Mississippi State football kicks off its season on Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.
The Bulldogs, under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, begin fall camp this week.
Over the past two weeks, we have taken a look at each position group on MSU’s roster, noting who could be the potential starters, backups and impact players to look out for on the gridiron.
That series concludes with special teams. Mississippi State has dipped into the transfer portal to fill out its special teams group after losing kicker Massimo Biscardi and punter Archer Trafford to graduation last year.
The Bulldogs also return one of the most dangerous return duos in the country.
Here is what to know about MSU’s 2023 special teams group.
The Starters
Andrew Osteen, Graduate Student
Intangibles: 6-1, 200 pounds, Enterprise, Alabama
Osteen, a UCF transfer, ranked fourth in program history with 168 points. He brings some good experience to MSU’s punter position.
Hayes Hammond, Redshirt Junior
Intangibles: 5-10, 195 pounds, Tupelo, Mississippi
Hammond played in 13 games for MSU last season, snapping for both punts and field goals and finishing with three tackles.
Nick Barr-Mira, Senior
Intangibles: 6-0, 185 pounds, Palos Verdes, California
Barr-Mira, a transfer from UCLA, should be MSU’s starting kicker this fall. Last season he made 15-of-21 field goal attempts with a long of 49 yards. He also punted for the Bruins last year.
Zavion Thomas, Sophomore
Intangibles: 5-11, 190 pounds, Woodmere, Louisiana
Thomas returned four kicks for 95 yards and 11 punts for 187 yards and a touchdown last season as a true freshman.
Lideatrick Griffin, Senior
intangibles: 5-10, 180 pounds, Philadelphia, Mississippi
Griffin is one of the nation’s premier special teams players. In three seasons, he has over 1,300 kick return yards for two touchdowns, including one in each of the past two seasons.
The Backups
Keelan Crimmins, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-3, 215 pounds, Melbourne, Australia
Crimmins, the No. 7 ranked punter in 2023, could get a shot to win this year’s starting job, but a redshirt is more likely.
Manuel Hillman, Redshirt Junior
Intangibles: 6-0, 190 pounds, Petal, Mississippi
A transfer from East Central Community College, Hillman did not see any action as a long snapper last year for the Bulldogs.
Ethan Chang, Junior
Intangibles: 5-10, 180 pounds, Falls Church, Virginia
A transfer from William & Mary, Change played in 27 games for the Tribe, hitting two career field goals from 50-plus yards.
The Rest
Luke Beard, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-1, 200 pounds, Ackerman, Mississippi
Beard will most likely redshirt this year for the Bulldogs as a long snapper.
Marlon Hauck, Redshirt Freshman
Intangibles: 6-3, 195 pounds, Phoenix, Arizona
Hauck did not see any action for the Bulldogs last season, maintaining his redshirt year.
Kyle Ferrie, Freshman
Intangibles: 6-1, 205 pounds, Searcy, Arkansas
Ferrie projects to redshirt for the Bulldogs this fall as a kicker
Carson Allen, Freshman
Intangibles: 5-11, 190 pounds, Woodstock, Georgia
Allen projects to redshirt for the Bulldogs this fall.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.