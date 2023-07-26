STARKVILLE — The countdown to this year’s college football season has begun in earnest with just 38 days until Mississippi State football kicks off its season on Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.
The Bulldogs, under first-year head coach Zach Arnett, will open fall camp on Aug. 3 with the team’s first practice taking place on Aug 4.
Until then, we'll be taking a look at each position group on MSU’s roster, noting who could be the potential starters, backups and impact players to look out for on the gridiron.
MSU’s running back room is one of the most compelling on its 2023 roster due to added depth from the transfer portal and junior college ranks. The Bulldogs have an establish starter in Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks, and a surplus of backups behind him who could make instant impacts on the field during their opportunities.
Here is what to know about MSU’s 2023 running backs.
The Starter
Jo’Quavious Marks , Senior
Intangibles: 5-10, 210 pounds, Atlanta, Georgia
Marks has been as productive a back as MSU has had in recent years. Over his three seasons in Starkville, Marks has accumulated 1,260 rushing yards and 1,044 receiving yards. Last season, Marks finished with 532 rushing yards and nine scores, while adding 274 receiving yards on 45 receptions.
As MSU’s clear-cut starting running back, Marks, who attended this year’s SEC Media Days, believes this year is a chance to show he is a complete running back under first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.
The Backups
Keyvone Lee, Redshirt Junior
Intangibles: 6-0, 225 pounds, St. Petersburg, Florida
A transfer from Penn State, Lee could be an instant impact player in MSU’s backfield rotation this fall. In three years with the Nittany Lions, Lee rushed for 1,062 yards and six touchdowns, though only 94 yards came last season as Lee battled injuries. He has also tallied over 200 receiving yards and one touchdown in his career so far.
Simeon Price, Redshirt Sophomore
Intangibles: 6-0, 215 pounds, Pensacola, Florida
Price showed promise in limited action last season, rushing for 82 yards on 23 carries, while adding 12 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. A former three-star recruit, Price could find himself in MSU’s running back rotation again this fall.
Jeffery Pittman, Junior
Intangibles: 5-11, 205 pounds, Taylorsville, Mississippi
Pittman is a junior-college transfer from Hinds Community College and was the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back in this year’s transfer class. In eight games, Pittman tallied 651 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 73 receiving yards on 12 catches. Pittman had a solid workload in MSU’s spring game this April, which could point to an established role in the Bulldogs’ offense this fall.
The Rest
Seth Davis, Freshman
Intangibles: 5-7, 185 pounds, Katy, Texas
Davis is a former three-star prospect who committed in May 2022. As a senior in high school, Davis rushed for 2,570 yards and 34 touchdowns, earning First-Team All-State honors. Davis could be a guy that gets his feet wet in some games this season, but a redshirt would be the most likely outcome.
Brinston Williams, Redshirt Freshman
Intangibles: 6-2, 225 pounds, Suwanee, Georgia
Williams redshirted last year and has yet to play in a game for the Bulldogs during his career.
Wykece Johnson, Junior
Intangibles: 6-0, 220 pounds, Lexington, Mississippi
Johnson is a transfer back from Holmes Community College. In four games last year, Johnson tallied 80 yards and two touchdowns at the JUCO level.
Javaris Bufford, Redshirt Sophomore
Intangibles: 5-11, 185 pounds, Charlotte, North Carolina
Bufford played in one game last year for the Bulldogs, tallying two carries for 18 yards against East Tennessee State.
