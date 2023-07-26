SEC Media Days Football

Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

 George Walker IV

STARKVILLE — The countdown to this year’s college football season has begun in earnest with just 38 days until Mississippi State football kicks off its season on Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.

