The San Francisco Giants announced they will retire the No. 22 worn by former Mississippi State standout Will Clark in ceremonies next season.
The team's 1989 NL Championship squad was honored on Sunday, prompting the announcement.
Clark, now a special assistant with the club, was joined on the field by several other former Giants from the team that lost to the Oakland A's in the '89 World Series.
"To be forever linked with the greatest who have ever played this sport here in San Francisco, it's absolutely amazing," Clark told the crowd. "I am so proud. I am so happy."
The 55-year-old Clark was an All-American and Golden Spikes Award winner at Mississippi State in 1985. He went on to play 15 big-league seasons, finishing with a .303 batting average, 2,176 hits, 284 home runs and 1,205 RBIs. He was a six-time All-Star.
Clark’s number has been worn by 22 players since he left the Giants after the 1993 season, the most recent being Andrew McCutchen in 2018.
He was always generous about other San Francisco players wearing No. 22 – infielder Christian Arroyo, who played with the Giants in 2017, said when he asked Clark, “He told me I could have it because there's hits in it."
Clark was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.