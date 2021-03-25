Ben Howland and the Mississippi State men’s basketball team are facing another Atlantic 10 team in the NIT quarterfinals today.
Mississippi State (16-14) is taking on the Richmond Spiders (14-8) at 5 p.m. at the UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas. It'll be seen on ESPN2.
The winner of this game will face the winner of Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky in the semifinals on Saturday.
Richmond had an impressive early stretch to the season, where the Spiders beat both Kentucky and Vanderbilt on the road and took down Loyola-Chicago, who is currently in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
The Spiders, however, dealt with some COVID issues in February and had lost three-straight games before their win over Toledo in the first round of the NIT.
“Richmond is really good and they are very well-coached,” Howland said. “You can see how they beat Loyola-Chicago and Kentucky and beat Vanderbilt.
"They’ve had a tough year with the COVID like so many teams have, but we have our hands full and we're going to have to really execute.”
Richmond has a high scoring offense. The Spiders ranked second in the Atlantic 10, scoring an average of 75 ppg. All five starters average double-digit scoring.
The lowest scoring starter, however, runs the ship for the Richmond. Point guard Jacob Gilyard is one of the top guards in the country. He averages 11.9 points and 5 assists per game.
He had 110 assists this season compared to only 36 turnovers and he led the A-10 with 3.5 steals per game. His 78 steals are 50 more than the next closest person on the team.
He was named the A-10 Defensive player of the year in 2020 and was named second-team A-10 this year.
“Gilyard is outstanding and one of the leaders in steals in the history of college basketball,” Howland said. “He is the all-time assist leader in the history of Richmond basketball. He can really shoot 3s.”
Gilyard could have a field day against a Mississippi State team that turns the ball over a lot. The Bulldogs turned the ball over 451 times this year, an average of 15 times per game. MSU has turned the ball over 18 times in each of its last two games, against Alabama and Saint Louis.