STARKVILLE — Alabama’s Bryce Young woke up Sunday morning likely feeling a bit sore after completing 31-of-40 passes last night against Arkansas and throwing for a program single-game record 559 yards.
He also woke up still sitting second in the SEC in passing yards and completion percentage because Will Rogers continues to put up numbers unseen in Mississippi State history.
Rogers became the first quarterback in program history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season Saturday in a 55-10 win against Tennessee State. His 4,113 passing yards took down a 2015 Dak Prescott record of 3,793 passing yards.
Rogers’ 34 passing touchdowns took down Prescott’s record of 29 — also coming in the 2015 season.
Rogers has broken these benchmarks with two games to go. Why? Well, some of the praise has to go to Rogers.
He was recruited by Mike Leach to Washington State after running a sort of Air Raid offense at Brandon High School in Brandon, Mississippi.
Rogers came in as a true freshman and started six games for an MSU team struggling to find its identity after bringing in a new head coach amidst COVID-19’s initial outbreak.
The struggles were glaring and at times ugly. Rogers threw a pair of interceptions in a loss at Kentucky last season despite just 15 pass attempts. Against Alabama last year, he threw for 147 yards on 37 passes.
Rogers looked timid and conservative earlier this season in a loss at Memphis.
But as he did with the entire roster, Leach emphasized the youth of his quarterback in a system that historically featured veterans. Leach remained confident in Rogers, and it has paid off.
“He works incredibly hard,” Leach said. “He’s become more consistent. Where the line is between himself and the improvement of the linemen, the backs and the receivers is hard to define.”
Mississippi State’s offensive line has the nation’s sixth-best pass blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Bulldogs have allowed just seven sacks in the team’s previous four games which feature a 3-1 record.
Rogers’ average time to throw on dropbacks of 3.85 seconds ranks second among SEC quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, according to PFF.
“We’re playing well,” left tackle Charles Cross said. “We’re playing as one unit. We’re being consistent a majority of the time.”
A deep receiving unit is worthy of credit as well.
Makai Polk tied the MSU program single-season record with his 88th reception Saturday.
Around Polk has been the consistent play of Austin Williams who made his way to the endzone three times against Tennessee State. Malik Heath is finding his stride late in the season with a touchdown in each of the previous two games.
Young receivers Rara Thomas and Christian Ford were out against Tennessee State, but they have risen to the occasion as the season has progressed. A guy like Jaden Walley, who had well-deserved hype coming into his sophomore season, almost gets overlooked.
Leach’s praise for these units around Rogers comes after harsh criticism at times this year.
He called out offensive linemen for disappearing in crucial moments against Memphis. He blamed receivers for inventing routes in a 49-9 loss against Alabama.
But things are clicking at the perfect time for Mississippi State — a time that Leach feels Mississippi State is a tough team to face.
“We’re getting better,” Leach said. “We’re a different team than we were early in the season.”