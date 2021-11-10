STARKVILLE – Matt Williams should have been spending the weekend before Halloween like any student at Texas Tech in 2008: worrying somewhat about classes but mainly gearing up to watch Mike Leach’s 7-0 team travel to face a top-20 Kansas team.
Instead, there he was on Texas Tech’s sideline kicking into a net.
There was nothing new to it for him. Williams was a kicker at Weatherford High School in Texas where he graduated in 2006. He spent time at Tarleton State as a walk-on. He even made a 30-yard field goal at Texas Tech in front of 53,000 fans a month prior.
But this time, there was a massive camera just inches away from him. Behind it, the entire nation was watching this movie-like story unfold.
“It was definitely a shell shock,” Williams says.
Williams’ 30-yard make in front of a raucous Jones AT&T Stadium crowd came under much different circumstances.
He was working on a degree in education when he entered the stadium on Sept. 20, 2008. As he was making his way toward his seat, Williams noticed a contest happening at the stadium that evening.
Enter your name, and if you’re selected you will have a chance to go onto the field during the third quarter and make a 30-yard field goal in hopes of winning free rent.
“Wasn't a big deal for me to do that just because I've done it before,” Williams says.
Just a matter-of-fact as Williams makes it sound, his kick easily floated through the uprights. He says he was pumped he made it and earned the free rent, and so he made his way up a ramp back toward his seat.
Most college coaches will say they don’t pay attention to these promotional events because they’re in the heat of the game, but Leach remembers exactly what he saw that night.
“Matt Williams — in his regular shoes, tennis shoes — one-steps it,” Leach recalled Monday. “It goes straight up and through — the type of thing where if you just had a center and a holder and nobody blocking the defenders on the line of scrimmage, you still would’ve made it because it went up right away.”
Leach immediately turned to his staff.
“Go get that guy,” he said.
An assistant strength coach met Williams at the top of what he says was a quarter-mile long ramp.
“Coach Leach wants to talk to you,” the strength coach said.
Williams, who was on the phone telling his parents about the kick, paused.
“What do you mean Coach Leach wants to talk to me?” Williams asked.
Moments later, Williams was seen on the sidelines talking to Leach as Texas Tech’s players watched in the background.
Leach had a reputation at Texas Tech for finding walk-on kickers, highlighted by players such as Robert Treece (2001-02) and Alex Trlica (2004-07).
With Texas Tech’s kickers having already failed on two extra point attempts through the first three games, Leach figured it wouldn’t hurt to add another player to the “pile” of kickers — similar to his approach at Mississippi State this week after three missed field goals cost MSU a game at Arkansas.
Williams went to Texas Tech’s football facilities Monday for what he thought to be a tryout, but when he got there the staff got straight to fitting him for a uniform and helmet.
Texas Tech didn’t practice on Mondays, so Williams got right into lifting with a Big 12 football team he had hardly been part of.
Williams says there was some animosity between him and the other kickers at first, but much like the rest of the team, they grew to welcoming him on the team.
He loved being part of the kicking competition in practice for a few weeks before the NCAA deemed him eligible to play since he didn’t see any game action during his lone season at Tarleton. He was viewed as a sophomore in the 2008 season.
However, Williams had to turn down the free rent.
“Yeah, rent was cool,” Williams said. “But when I considered the options and the value of being on the team for three years, or being just in that spot for that time, I thought that was way more valuable than anything I would have ever had with a couple of months of free rent.”
He stilled earned the nickname "Lynwood" from his coaches and teammates in honor of the free rent he should have gotten from Lynwood Town Homes.
Williams converted on all nine of his extra point attempts in his first game at Kansas as Texas Tech won 63-21 to improve to 8-0. While the camera and environment shocked him at first, he tuned it out while on the field like he had during the Lynwood contest.
The following week, he made 2-of-3 field goal attempts in a win against Texas.
What started as a one-kick in-game promotion with no live rush turned into a three-year career where Williams made 149 of his 150 extra point attempts and 22 of his 28 field goal tries.
As this was happening, Williams started talking to a girl from Muncie, Indiana, on Facebook. They met at the 2009 Cotton Bowl (finishing the 2008 season) when they started dating while she still lived in Indiana before they eventually moved to Texas together.
Williams is now a special teams coordinator for Mineral Wells High School where he has continued his passion for education by teaching 10th grade world history and 11th grade U.S. history.
He struggles with each passing year to relay to a new generation of students the fact that his Texas Tech story is a real one.
To those who look it up and believe it, it makes the cliché of always being prepared for a moment even when it is least expected much easier to get across.
Williams encourages MSU's Brandon Ruiz and Nolan McCord to find what the issue has been in their kicking games and get back to being the players who garnered interest from State to begin with.
As for any MSU students debating joining the team as a walk-on, Williams says there is nothing to lose with a lot to gain.
“It was definitely crazy,” Williams says. “But I wouldn’t give it up for rent or anything.”