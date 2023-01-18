Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (5) runs past East Tennessee State defenders on his way to a 12-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
STARKVILLE — Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin is staying in Starkville after all.
The dynamic playmaker tweeted Wednesday afternoon he plans to remain at Mississippi State after entering the transfer portal last week. Griffin thanked head coach Zach Arnett along with "my Bulldog family" in his announcement.
The nation's leader in kickoff return yardage, Griffin was the Bulldogs' third-leading receiver with 502 yards. He caught four touchdown passes and returned a kick for a touchdown Nov. 5 against Auburn.
The Philadelphia High School product entered the transfer portal on Friday, but his stay wasn't a long one.
His return bolsters an MSU receiving corps losing Rara Thomas, who transferred to Georgia, and Caleb Ducking, who is out of eligibility.
Griffin and the Bulldogs begin their 2023 season Sept. 2 against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.
