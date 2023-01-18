ETSU Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (5) runs past East Tennessee State defenders on his way to a 12-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

STARKVILLE — Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin is staying in Starkville after all.

Newsletters