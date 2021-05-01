STARKVILLE – After another poor outing from one of its starters, Mississippi State turned to Houston Harding out of the bullpen to complete the sweep on Saturday afternoon.
Harding entered the game in the third inning with two men on base and no outs, and the lefty pitched five scoreless innings as No. 6 Mississippi State beat Texas A&M, 10-5, to complete the weekend sweep.
Mississippi State (32-10, 14-7 in SEC) won Game 1 on Friday, 8-7, and Game 2 Saturday afternoon, 3-2. It’s the third conference sweep of the season for MSU, which sits only one game back of Arkansas for first place in the SEC.
“To bridge the game like he did, I mean we were having a hard time with not a lot in the bullpen,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “So for him to give us five shutout there was probably the biggest piece of the game helping us win and helping us get a good bullpen late in the game.”
Freshman Jackson Fristoe started on the mound and gave up two earned runs in the first two innings before allowing the single and walk to leadoff the third.
He allowed six hits and walked three batters before Lemonis pulled him and entered Harding into the game.
Harding (5-1) entered and threw a wild pitch that moved a runner into scoring position, then allowed a single that scored a run credited to Fristoe before getting out of the inning with Texas A&M leading 3-2.
Harding went on to throw four more innings and allowed only three hits and two walks during the span. He saw his team go from being down, 3-2, to up, 9-3, when he exited.
He struck out four Aggies and improved his season ERA to 2.34.
“You know, I didn’t feel like I had command of all my stuff early on, but once I settled in I started to get a better feel for everything,” Harding said. “It was awesome. I had a great time.”
Mikey Tepper pitched the eighth inning, but struggled and allowed two runs before being pulled for Chase Patrick, who walked one batter and allowed a hit before being pulled.
Cam Tullar, amaking his third appearance of the weekend, pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to close the game out.
On offense, MSU had its best game of the weekend and scattered 17 hits across the diamond. Six players recorded multiple hits, including three hits each from both Brad Cumbest and Logan Tanner.
Cumbest hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs while Rowdey Jordan added three RBIs on two singles.
MSU was 6 of 13 at the plate with runners in scoring position after being 0-10 in the first game of the double-header. The Bulldogs still stranded 11 players on base and left 39 runners on base in the series.