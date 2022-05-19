Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
The Bulldogs, the regional 2 seed, will open play against 3 seed South Florida (44-14) Friday at 5. The game will air on ESPNU.
MSU will face either 1 seed Florida State or 4 seed Howard (31-22) on Saturday.
Florida State (52-5) is the No. 2 national seed.
The Bulldogs reached the championship round at Oklahoma State last year and at Washington in 2019.
Needing two wins to advance, neither time did they push the host team and dropped the first game. They lost 10-2 at Oklahoma State and 8-0 at Washington.
Hawk and her pitching teammates will have to control a South Florida lineup with moderate power but above average wheels.
The Bulls led the American in stolen bases with 116 in 131 attempts.
South Florida is hitting .268 with 68 doubles and 29 home runs.
If the Bulldogs face the host Seminoles in the second round it will be more of the same.
Florida State led the ACC with 93 steals, but their power numbers are better than their state sisters with 80 doubles and 68 home runs.
MSU coach Samantha Ricketts calls this a “transformational” season for Hawk who has pitched 94 2-3 innings this season compared to just five appearances last year. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
“She’s ready for this, she’s earned it,” Ricketts said. “She’s really shown she can shine at this level.”
Hawk just had the best performance of her career against a similar team, Tennessee, which is second in the SEC in steals, third in home runs.
“I knew I had this potential,” Hawk said following the quarterfinal loss to the Vols. “I mean, I practice and pitch against some of the best all-around in the country, and then we come into the SEC, and it’s kind of like what coach Ricketts says, you never get a weekend off. So, knowing that I did that, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s go to postseason.”