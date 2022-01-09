Anastasia Hayes is making life without an SEC star bearable for Mississippi State.
Hayes pumped in 31 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 70-63 win over Vanderbilt on Sunday, their second win of a week without Rickea Jackson.
Others were missing against Vanderbilt as MSU (11-4, 2-1 SEC) was down to seven available players.
Jackson is the SEC’s scoring leader with 20.7 points a game.
“I just let the game come to me, do what I have to do for my teammates and for us to get the win,” Hayes said. “We were kind of struggling with their defense. I could see it from the backcourt. I was studying that. I could see there were some wide open lanes, and I started driving to the basket.”
Jackson was unavailable Thursday when Hayes scored 22 in Tuscaloosa, and MSU defeated Alabama 65-62.
A double transfer who signed with MSU last year, Hayes was named the SEC’s top sub in 2018 while at Tennessee and Conference USA’s player of the year while at Middle Tennessee in 2021.
Against Vanderbilt, a team based not far from her Murfreesboro home, Hayes, a 5-foot-7 guard, was 11 for 20 from the floor, 2 for 5 from 3-point range.
Jerkalia Jordan had 11 points and Caterrion Thompson 10 for MSU.
Vanderbilt led in the early minutes of the fourth quarter, but a layup by freshman Denae Carter put the Bulldogs ahead to stay.
MSU finished strong with a 25-17 edge in the fourth quarter and field goals on six of their last seven shots.
“Everybody could see we stuck together. We just poured so much into each other, and I think that’s what got us through the game,” senior guard Myah Taylor said. “We just keep pointing to each other and keep working hard.”