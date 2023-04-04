STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women’s basketball lost three players this week as Aislynn Hayes, Alasia Hayes and Aniya Palmer entered the transfer portal.
The Hayes sisters joined the program in 2021 alongside older sister Anastasia, but neither featured quite as frequently.
All three played at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, before playing at the collegiate level, and reunited in Starkville under then-head coach Nikki McCray-Penson.
Alasia, a transfer from Notre Dame, missed the entire 2021-22 season with an injury and played in 10 games last season, averaging 1.6 points per game. She will have two years of eligibility wherever she goes.
Aislynn, a transfer from Middle Tennessee, missed last season after undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury, but played 17.5 minutes per game over 29 games in the 2021-22 season, averaging 4.2 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game and 0.8 steals per game.
Palmer, a freshman out of Troup County High School in LaGrange, Georgia, was redshirted this season, retaining all four years of college eligibility. She was a late addition to head coach Sam Purcell’s first recruiting class.
She and Debreasha Powe were the only two high school recruits in the 2022 class, arriving among several incoming transfers.
In terms of adding talent to offset departures, Purcell and his staff have already put together an impressive 2023 recruiting class. Freshman signees Quanirah Cherry-Montague, Jasmine Brown and Mjracle Sheppard are ranked 48th, 54th, and 86th, respectively, on the 2023 ESPNW 100 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings.
They’ll be joined by Jones County Junior College transfer Meloney Thames, who has averaged 16.1 points per game over two seasons.
Mississippi State currently has 10 players on next season’s roster with five scholarship spots available.
