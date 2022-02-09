STARKVILLE – She gets up from her seat behind the south basket inside Humphrey Coliseum, puts her phone back into her pocket, claps a couple times and locks in for the action in front of her.
Timeouts are the few moments Ruthie Matthews gets to catch her breath during a Mississippi State basketball game. But as soon as the horn blows or the whistle sounds, she’s right back up.
From there, she’s either pacing or shouting toward the Bulldogs. Or she’s chatting with the fans surrounding her — they’re often sitting, but she’s not bothered.
If the officials make a questionable call, Matthews is there leaning toward them to voice her displeasure.
Sitting behind her, you can see why she’s there. “Matthews” runs across the top of her back with the No. 4 underneath — just like her son Cameron will be sporting Wednesday night against No. 19 Tennessee.
And from watching the way she engages in the action, you can see why Cameron plays the way he does.
‘This baby is gonna be great’
Ruthie was working in 2001 while three months pregnant with Cameron when she got a call.
Her baby was likely going to be born with Down syndrome, doctors told her, and invited her to come in and explore other options.
“You’ve got time to get rid of the baby if you want to,” they said.
There was little hesitation in the response.
“If this is the baby God has given us, we’re gonna love him,” Ruthie responded.
She left the doctor’s office and went to her see her father, Sylvester Hamilton, who was a pastor. He laid his hands on her stomach and prayed.
“This baby is gonna be great,” said Hamilton, who died last year at 82.
Cameron was born Dec. 23 that year. After 20 minutes in labor, the doctors lifted Cameron for Ruthie to see him — a completely healthy baby.
She hollered in excitement, which prompted the seconds-old Cameron with one hand to grab the scissors his father was holding to cut the umbilical cord.
“That’s how strong my baby is,” Ruthie says. “He’s strong right now, and he was strong when he was born.”
Ecclesiastes 4:12
Cameron was the third of three boys — one brother is five years older, the other four years — so he was given little time to grow up.
His brothers and other peers had already turned their attention to electronics and sports, so Ruthie says Cameron never spent much time playing with trucks or toys of that nature.
And like most younger siblings, Cameron learned many things the hard way.
“They didn’t take it easy on me when we used to play,” Cameron says. “I got my toughness (instilled) into me when I was younger … The competitiveness is just in our genes.”
Cameron Matthews NEEDS to be on the floor for Mississippi State. Made two HUGE defensive plays late tonight against Furman. Can't measure his impact in the box score. Glue Guy.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 18, 2021
Cameron was savvy, though, and found ways to learn off their mistakes. He saw the punishments that came with causing trouble, so Cameron became the good kid — except for one time.
Ruthie got a call from Cameron’s teacher informing her that he should have brought a pink slip home to her after he got in trouble at school. Cameron hadn’t shown her anything, so Ruthie told the teacher she’d handle it.
As any kid would, Cameron denied it before Ruthie let him know the teach already called. There was no hiding now, so where’s the pink slip?
Cameron started pointing outside.
“What’s that mean,” Ruthie asked.
“It’s out there,” Cameron responded.
“Out where?”
When Cameron got off the school bus that afternoon, he dropped the pink slip in a drainage ditch. Ruthie looked at Cameron with disbelief before calling his brothers outside to come help retrieve the pink slip.
Ruthie saved him the punishment — at that point, you respect the hustle — but told him not to do it again.
“He never brought another (pink slip) to the house,” Ruthie says. “He was a good kid.”
Cameron’s relationship with his brothers never faded despite any competition in the house — something Ruthie and Hamilton instilled into them.
“My dad has always taught them not to be jealous of each other because jealousy is a bad thing,” Ruthie says.
If his brothers are working, they’ll make sure to call Ruthie immediately after Cameron’s game to see how it went.
The trio has matching tattoos of ropes intertwined along with the scripture Ecclesiastes 4:12.
“And though a man might prevail against one who is alone, two will withstand him—a threefold cord is not quickly broken,” the scripture reads.
An athletic Draymond Green or Thaddeus Young?
Cameron has stolen opposing teams’ cross-court passes this season in a fashion that has drawn comparison to a safety in football.
It’s no coincidence as Cameron started out as a kid playing football — something Ruthie envisioned him pursuing long-term.
Cameron’s teams always won and he had a lot to do with it, playing quarterback, running back, wide receiver and various spots on defense.
“When he played football, he never came off the field,” Ruthie says.
Cameron joined a park league while in elementary school to play basketball when one of the coaches approached Ruthie and told her Cameron was too advanced to be playing in that league. He asked her if she had known about AAU basketball.
She took Cameron to a team practice to gauge his interest. He enjoyed the practice, but with the costs that come with AAU ball, Ruthie wanted to make sure this wasn’t something he’d be bored of.
“If we pay this money, you’re gonna play it whether you want to or not,” Ruthie said. “Because I’ve gotta dig, dig, dig to get this money together so you can play AAU ball.”
Cameron nodded his head, and from 8 years old, his AAU career never stopped. For the majority of his career, he played under coach Faragi Phillips.
When Cameron was in the seventh grade, he and Ruthie were at her father’s house. Cameron was outside playing on his grandpa’s basketball hoop while the rest of the family was inside until he came running in.
“Mom, come out there. I’ve got something to show you,” he said.
That’s when Ruthie saw Cameron dunk for the first time.
“I was just running and trying to show everyone else what he did,” Ruthie laughs.
Cam Matthews with AUTHORITY 😤 pic.twitter.com/zi6MfBD64G— Mississippi State MBK (@HailStateMBK) December 18, 2021
It was around this time Cameron realized his game had the potential of carrying to the next level.
He played for Team Thad in high school, a team out of Memphis which was founded by NBA player Thaddeus Young. Cameron was coached by Norton Hurd IV who took over at the helm in 2019 after Penny Hardaway left to coach Memphis.
Hurd remembers meeting Cameron and immediately noticing his work ethic, leadership and athleticism. Once Cameron got comfortable with him as his coach, Hurd says, the success followed as they faced future NBA talent in tournaments primarily in the 2019 summer — Cameron’s last AAU summer before joining MSU in 2020.
“He was kinda like an athletic Draymond (Green) or Thaddeus Young for us,” Hurd said. “…He was doing everything. Getting the rebound, pushing the break, being a point-forward.”
Flashy plays, quiet success
Cameron averages 3.8 points per game in this his sophomore season. He adds five rebounds per game and 1.4 assists.
The numbers are far from flashy, but after nearly every game Cameron is receiving praise from Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland.
“Cam Matthews’ minutes in the first half were critical,” Howland said following MSU’s Dec. 29 win against Arkansas.
Cameron had no points and one rebound that night.
“His defense, his leadership, his toughness really impacted the outcome of this game,” Howland said following MSU’s Dec. 17 win against Furman.
Cameron had two points and two rebounds that night.
Howland is constantly referring to the small plays Cameron makes — whether it be diving on the floor, providing help defense or setting a hard screen.
Bringing back that high school connection 👀@lildjj0 ➡️ @nolimitc4m 🔨#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/7JoIVW34pF— Mississippi State MBK (@HailStateMBK) November 11, 2021
However, Cameron’s athleticism creates certain plays incapable of going unnoticed.
In a season-opening win against North Alabama, Cameron received a pass from fellow Olive Branch graduate D.J. Jeffries.
Cameron took two quick steps, elevated and soared past a North Alabama defender who was looking for a block and instead ended up on a poster.
Cameron screamed while still hanging on the rim before coming down and flexing at the unfortunate victim who tried meeting him at the rim.
The energy and athleticism came on display at once, and on the far end Ruthie reacted appropriately – except she was celebrating something she has seen coming to fruition for years.
“When you guys see the energy that he has, he's been having that all along,” Ruthie says. “He hates to lose. He can do whatever you got to do to help his team win.”