STARKVILLE – A chance to return to the win column while adding a quality resume booster awaits Mississippi State men’s basketball when it travels to Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday to face Colorado State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.
Colorado State is 9-0 with wins against teams such as Creighton and Saint Mary’s.
A win against the Rams would give the Bulldogs their first in a Tier A game, according to Ken Pomeroy’s college basketball ratings.
“If we beat Colorado State, that would be a huge win for our resume,” MSU head coach Ben Howland said. “That’s why we scheduled the game.”
Howland considers it especially important coming off a home loss against Minnesota.
“You get back on the horse,” Howland said. “We’ve got another game coming, and it’s a tough one.”
Forward David Roddy is a big reason why the Rams have had success in the early part of this season.
Roddy averages 20.6 points per game this season. He’s in the top-100 nationally in KenPom’s effective field goal percentage, true shooting percentage, percentage of possessions used and percentage of shots taken.
Howland anticipates a combination of Garrison Brooks, Cameron Matthews, Tolu Smith and Javian Davis to guard the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Colorado State forward.
“He’s like a Charles Barkley type,” Howland said. “But he has explosiveness. When he jumps – a lot of guys at 250 (pounds), they’re not getting great lift. This guy has lift. He plays above the rim. He’s like a monster.”
Mississippi State has done its research on Roddy as Howland made sure to note the athletic feats Roddy reached prior to going to Colorado State.
Roddy was named the 2019 Minnesota male high school athlete of the year for his performance in football, basketball and track and field.
He played quarterback and was offensive MVP in Minnesota’s high school all-star game. Roddy won a 2019 state title in discus and finished second in shot put.
“Roddy is an NBA player,” Howland said. “Having coached a lot of NBA players, I know what one looks like. This guy is special.”
Stopping Roddy will be the key in Howland’s hopes of the Bulldogs finding their identity on defense.
Howland watched Texas Tech’s 57-52 win against Tennessee on Tuesday where UT shot 6 of 39 from deep and still forced the game into overtime.
“Each team had a chance to win the other night in the Madison Square Garden because they defended so well,” Howland said.
Minnesota had little issue getting by on-ball defenders in its 81-76 win against Mississippi State.
With MSU in the midst of finals week, Howland said the focus with a week off has to be defending.
“We’re not gonna beat teams in the SEC or anybody that’s left on our schedule unless we’re better defensively,” Howland said. “Our identity has to start with our defense-first mentality.”