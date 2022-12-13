djr-2022-12-13-news-mike-leach-arp5

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach talks with Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin at Vaught Hemingway Stadium prior to kickoff of the Egg Bowl on November 24.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, 61, died Monday night following complications from a medical issue he suffered Sunday.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.