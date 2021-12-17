STARKVILLE — There’s little to see on the stat sheet for Cameron Matthews: two points on one shot, a pair of rebounds and an assist in 13 minutes of play.
But in Friday’s 69-66 win for the Mississippi State men’s basketball (8-3) against Furman (7-5), it was Matthews providing pivotal plays to help scathe off a buy game loss.
“He brought the energy that we needed,” forward D.J. Jeffries said. “He helped us pull out this win.”
Mississippi State was trailing 64-61 with 2:46 to go in the game. Furman had the ball and appeared to have an easy pass inbounds at the top of the arc.
Matthews took one step from the free throw line to the free throw arc as a lazy pass from Furman’s Alex Hunter floated toward the midcourt logo.
Matthews’ next step took him into the air from the 3-point line where he met the pass like a cornerback out of a zone defense.
By the time a Furman defender could cross midcourt to chase down Matthews, he was already collecting the ball at the opposite 3-point line. One dribble and two steps later, Matthews was dunking.
Two minutes later, Matthews was creeping along the baseline as Furman’s Jalen Slawson backed down MSU’s Garrison Brooks.
Slawson turned to his left to go up for a shot in the post. As he rose up near the baseline, Matthews swooped in line a defensive end finishing a strip sack.
Matthews pushed Mississippi State’s offense before finding Shakeel Moore at midcourt for an eventual layup.
Matthews’ performance came in just 13 minutes (three in the first half) as he battles through a hip flexor injury. Matthews was limited against Colorado State before sitting out against Georgia State.
But as one of MSU's top defenders on an already shorthanded team, Matthews was the glue guy State needed in an ugly second half.
“It’s hard playing through injury,” Jeffries said. “He showed his toughness tonight.”
Moore’s layup gave Mississippi State a 67-66 lead with 50 seconds to go — a lead MSU wouldn’t let up.
Mississippi State led by as many as 18 against Furman in the first half, but a defensive collapse by State in the second half was met by a 3-point barrage by Hunter.
Hunter scored a career-high 30 points, thanks in large part to his potency from beyond the arc. He hit 8-of-10 from deep, highlighted by his make to give Furman a six-point lead with 7:13 to play.
Mississippi State has had a knack for tight games, though they’ve usually come against better opponents such as Minnesota or Colorado State.
This was a tight game in what was a Quadrant 3 win that MSU didn’t want. But the situation presented itself, and for the first time this year, the Bulldogs closed out.
“I believe in our team, and I believe we’re gonna win close games,” Howland said.
Howland and his players set NCAA tournament expectations for this team at the start of the year. With key transfers such as Brooks, Moore and Jeffries joining the fold, Mississippi State shouldn’t only be collecting wins against Quad 3 and 4 teams.
NCAA tournament resumes have a weird way of unfolding in March, though, which is something State is aware of.
The Bulldogs aren’t happy with their record and their losses to Louisville, Minnesota and Colorado State, but they know one thing is still off their resume: a bad loss.
Barely.
“We’re just trying to fight and fight to get to the tournament,” Jeffries said. “It’s everybody’s dream. We’re all buying in. We’re all fighting to get there because who doesn’t wanna go to March Madness?”