STARKVILLE • He comes in all shapes in sizes and has pitched the greatest of games while tossing just as many awful starts.
He threw five innings and allowed just one run in a Saturday start for Ole Miss at Kentucky two weeks ago and came back out Sunday for 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
His reach stems outside the state of Mississippi, too. He made an appearance in Vanderbilt’s late-March series at South Carolina and allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings. He's even taking the mound for the Chicago Cubs this weekend against the Colorado Rockies.
With a crucial series looming against No. 17 Auburn (23-10, 7-5 SEC), he is finally taking the mound for Mississippi State (19-15, 4-8 SEC) as Chris Lemonis looks to find a rotation with Parker Stinnett moving out.
“TBA is (starting),” Lemonis said. “He throws a lot of strikes. I don’t know where he’s throwing or what day he’s throwing, but he’s good when he competes. We’ll figure it out. I don’t know how we’ll do the third game, but we’re probably gonna put Parker in the bullpen.”
In a season where offense was expected to carry the load in the SEC, coaches have often been left in a bind to find second or third weekend starters. Lemonis lost his top guy with Landon Sims out for the season, but fortunately Preston Johnson delivered a convincing Friday start against LSU last week to remain in the rotation.
Johnson likely takes the bump on shorter rest with the series beginning Thursday due to Easter. Despite a shaky outing Sunday, Cade Smith is expected to stay in the rotation.
Then, TBA comes into play.
The clubhouse leader to fill the spot is Brandon Smith. In Stinnett’s poor start against the Tigers, he nearly salvaged a win for the Bulldogs.
Stinnett recorded just two outs and allowed three runs, so Brandon Smith was brought in. It was a move Lemonis and his staff planned ahead of time if Stinnett struggled after he allowed four runs in 1 2-3 innings at Arkansas the week prior.
“I just wasn’t going down that trail we went down last week,” Lemonis said. “When he started to come off the tracks, we couldn’t put our team through that again.”
Brandon Smith allowed just one run in six relief innings — the longest outing of his career. The Richland, Mississippi, native strung together a pair of successful midweek starts before facing the Tigers, but he made clear that wasn’t his preferred role.
Returning as a senior, Brandon Smith said he expected to be more than a midweek starter following a win against UT Martin last week. Four days later, he was the first guy out of the bullpen in a crucial SEC game.
Lemonis didn’t commit to Brandon Smith as a starter following his outing against LSU or after MSU’s midweek win Tuesday against Alabama-Birmingham. He hinted toward the potential of starting an opener and relying on the bullpen to carry the load — especially with KC Hunt, an opening weekend starter, finding his groove in relief.
What TBA provides for Mississippi State is to be determined, but the magnitude of his start is clear as the Bulldogs look to dig themselves out of the bottom of the SEC standings.