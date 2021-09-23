SEC play begins in Mississippi this week with LSU visiting Mississippi State.
The greatest challenge the Bulldogs face this week may be more mental than physical.
Can they put the disappointing loss at Memphis behind them?
It’s been a mental week for Ole Miss too, an off week of trying to clean up a few things, namely 5-yard penalties on offense, before playing next week at No. 1 Alabama.
The Bulldogs’ problems at the Liberty Bowl were not only mental.
It’s the physical problems that left them vulnerable to officiating buffoonery, an early turnover, penalties or general inefficiency in the second half when the Bulldogs failed to score on five of their first seven possessions.
The Memphis game played out much like the Bulldogs’ first two games in that offense was very good for stretches but was not consistent.
The NC State game created hope that maybe the offense was turning the corner.
The Bulldogs eliminated the give-aways that plagued them as they fell behind against Louisiana Tech. They only scored 24 points against the Wolfpack, but NC State is currently tied for fifth nationally in scoring defense.
Memphis had given up 50 points and almost 600 passing yards to Arkansas State the week before.
Too often those Tigers were able to make quick reads and hold short passes from Will Rogers to short gains.
This week’s Tigers struggled with defense in 2020 after a dominant run to the national championship in 2019.
In fact, it was this Mississippi State team in Mike Leach’s debut that exposed many of those defensive flaws in a 44-34 season-opening win in Baton Rouge.
Statistically LSU appears somewhat improved, but much of that improvement was logged against McNeese State and Central Michigan.
In a season-opening test at UCLA the Tigers allowed 470 yards, 210 on the ground plus 260 and three touchdowns in the air. One of those was a 75-yard play.
A three-game body of work doesn’t show LSU to be a formidable defense, but can the Bulldogs be consistent enough to move and score? Can Rogers get Makai Polk and his other weapons across the goalline?
To paraphrase this looks a bit like the resistible force against the moveable object.
Defense has been solid each game for MSU.
It’s ironic that a Memphis team held to less than 250 yards would put up 31 points and win the game, but the Tigers got there with a fumble return touchdown and the controversial punt return.
The Bulldogs’ defense should have another strong game against an LSU offense that struggles in the run game.
Leach has said the right things since the Memphis game. He’s said enough to let you know where he stands, but he’s generally kept his officiating opinions to himself and kept the focus on his team’s need to improve and on turning the page to LSU.
If the Bulldogs were able to do that in practice this week maybe they were able to clean up some things.
If they weren’t able to do that it will be hard to beat a beatable team.
State’s offense has flashed enough to show it can be really good at times.
It needs to be good for longer stretches of the game.
Prediction: LSU 28, Mississippi State 27
The Beat Guys: Kratz, LSU; Krajisnik MSU
Recipe of the Week
Mississippi BBQ Sauce
I have no real claim to the title other than I saw a Youtube video that identified Mississippi as a state that favors vinegar-based bar-b-cue sauce.
I thought of several places I’ve been to in the state felt like that theory was on the mark.
I like a good vinegar sauce, and this is one.
I’ll usually a couple of sauces in the refrigerator, and there’s validation when Kyle Alford comes home and reaches for this one.
The contents: 1 cup apple cider vinegar, 1 cup ketchup, ½ cup brown sugar, 1/3 cup yellow mustard, 1 TBSP garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon chili powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, several shakes of Worcestershire.
The process: Add everything to a medium saucepan, set heat to medium-low. Whisk together. Increase heat and bring to a boil. Stir continuously for 5 minutes.
Our Records
Last Week
PA 6-2, Michael 6-2, Stefan 5-3
Overall
Stefan 13-9, Michael 12-10, PA 12-10
This week in college football
Texas A&M at Arkansas
Alford: Texas
Katz: Arkansas
Krajisnik: Arkansas
Tennessee at Florida
Alford: Florida
Katz: Florida
Krajisnik: Florida
Kentucky at South Carolina
Alford: Kentucky
Katz: Kentucky
Krajisnik: Kentucky
UAB at Tulane
Alford: UAB
Katz: UAB
Krajisnik: Tulane
Notre Dame at Wisconsin
Alford: Notre Dame
Katz: Notre Dame
Krajisnik: Wisconsin
Texas Tech at Texas
Alford: Texas
Katz: Texas
Krajisnik: Texas
Louisville at Florida State
Alford: Louisville
Katz: Louisville
Krajisnik: Louisville