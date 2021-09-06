STARKVILLE · Mississippi State’s 20-point comeback against Louisiana Tech on Saturday came without a pair of key players on the field – both of which are expected to be back on Saturday against N.C. State.
Starting X-wide receiver Malik Heath wasn’t in uniform due to personal reasons, Mike Leach said at his weekly press conference on Monday.
Heath was infamously part of a brawl between State and Tulsa players following MSU’s 28-26 win in last season’s Armed Forces Bowl.
His highlight of that game came immediately after its conclusion when he kicked a Tulsa player who was on the ground before sprinting away from the scene.
Heath, now a senior, had three catches for 16 yards in the game.
He was also part of a small skirmish with MSU corner Esaias Furdge during a fall camp practice in which punches were thrown.
MSU backup defensive end De’Monte Russell was also unavailable against Louisiana Tech, presumably for his involvement in the fight as well.
Russell is among the players expected to help fill in for an injured Jordan Davis this season, playing behind UCF transfer Randy Charlton.
Leach downplayed the brawl following the game. During the fight, the head coach was seen in the stands taking photos with fans.
And he was widely criticized for seemingly not showing much concern for what occurred to close out a 4-7 season, but disciplinary action was handled in-house during Week 1.