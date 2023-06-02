STARKVILLE — For many of Mississippi State’s baseball players, the offseason was short lived. Just weeks after the Bulldogs ended their season without a trip to the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year, a handful of players will head across the country to begin summer league action.
For an MSU program that has had no shortage of injuries over the past two years, adding three more months of baseball games, and innings for pitchers, could be a scary thought. However, that extra experience is something head coach Chris Lemonis said his guys need to take the leap back to college baseball relevancy next spring.
“I know they are tired and everything else,” Lemonis said following MSU’s season-ending loss to Texas A&M on May 20. “But they have got to get better and play the game.”
Here is where some of MSU’s baseballers will be heading for summer league action
Cape Cod League
The Cape Cod League is considered one of the top summer college baseball leagues in the country. Cape Cod League play begins June 9.
Pico Kohn (Temporary Contract) — Orleans Firebirds
Kohn did not pitch for MSU this year as he recovered from UCL injury suffered last offseason. A temporary contract means that Kohn is only signed for a couple of weeks, and could be released or signed to a full-time contract for the remainder of the summer season.
Ross Highfill — Falmouth Commodores
Highfilll emerged as one of the SEC’s top young catchers this year after a strong campaign behind the dish for the Bulldogs. Highfill batted .231 over 39 games for MSU, tallying 28 hits, nine homers and 28 RBIs at the plate. He is also credited with 32 fielding assists while committing only two errors.
NOTE: MSU relievers Colby Holcombe and Nate Dohm are no longer listed on Cape Cod League rosters. Sources close to the program told The Dispatch that Dohm, a Ball State transfer, will instead return to campus facilities in early July.
New England Collegiate League
The New England Collegiate League is also considered among the top destinations for summer ball. Last year, MSU outfielder Colton Ledbetter was named the league’s MVP. League play begins June 6
Will Gibbs – Newport Gulls
Gibbs made six pitching appearances for MSU in his freshman year, tallying a 5.40 ERA in five innings pitched, allowing three earned runs, walking eight and striking out 10.
Slate Alford – Newport Gulls
Alford, who returns to the New England Collegiate League after also spending last summer there, too, had an up-and-down sophomore year with the Bulldogs. Alford increased his batting average from .209 as a freshman to .248 this spring, tallying 39 hits, nine homers and 36 RBIs. However, he also committed 13 errors, up from only one as a freshman.
Aaron Downs – Newport Gulls
Downs also increased his batting average from .206 in 18 games as a freshman to .261 in 19 games as a sophomore. Downs tallied six hits and one RBI last season for the Bulldogs.
Dakota Jordan – Newport Gulls
Jordan emerged as one of the SEC’s top freshmen last season, earning a spot on the league’s All-Freshman team after batting .307 with 47 hits, 10 homers and 40 RBIs.
David Mershon – Ocean State Waves
Mershon exploded on to the scene when he took over MSU’s starting shortstop position midway through the season. In 30 games, Mershon, a true freshman, batted .280, tallying 23 hits and five RBIs.
Florida Collegiate Summer League
The Florida Collegiate Summer League is celebrating its 20th season since beginning in 2003. Some of its alumni include MLB’s Jacob DeGrom, of the Texas Rangers, and Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Strange-Gordon. League play began June 1.
Connor Hujsak — Sanford River Rats
Hujsak saw limited time in his first season with MSU after transferring from Virginia Commonwealth. In 25 games, Hujsak collected 10 hits for the Bulldogs, including two homers and nine RBIs.
***Summer league rosters are still in flux. Check back for periodic updates on how MSU summer league players are performing.
