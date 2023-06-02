Virginia Military Institute Mississippi St Baseball

Mississippi State catcher Ross Highfill (22) during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

STARKVILLE — For many of Mississippi State’s baseball players, the offseason was short lived. Just weeks after the Bulldogs ended their season without a trip to the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year, a handful of players will head across the country to begin summer league action.

